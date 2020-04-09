The Second Half of Richard Gooding’s ‘Perfect’ Whisky Collection Sale Is Expected to Earn Millions

The second half of one whisky devotee’s “Perfect Collection” is headed to the digital auction block.

After part one proved a smash with one rare Macallan fetching a staggering $1 million, part two has a high bar to live up to. But is lots are second to none. The late Gooding, a Colorado-based businessman, spent decades combing Scotland for rare bottles of whisky, many from long-defunct distilleries. He amassed a staggering library of 3,900 precious bottles, including some of the market’s most sought-after labels.

Just as with part one, Whisky Auctioneer is the platform through which bidders will have the opportunity to vie for the 1,958 examples included in this sale, set for April 10t-20. The online-only auction house is part of a new generation of high-end digital businesses that are particularly well-equipped to deal with the shelter in place orders caused by Covid-19.