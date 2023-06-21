WhistlePig’s New Rye Whiskey Was Designed to Be an Easy-Drinking Summer Dram

WhistlePig is no stranger to collaborations with other non-whiskey brands and entities, having worked with Traeger Grills, Firestone Walker, and Brothers Osborne over the past year or so. The distillery’s latest partnership is with sports accessory and lifestyle brand Pit Viper, with a brand-new whiskey made from wheat and rye and a pair of shades that will make you look like a 1980s WWF wrestler.

The new SummerStock whiskey is not like the typical rye whiskey you might expect from WhistlePig, which sources most of its liquid from Canada and Indiana while also producing its own for its FarmStock series. This is a blend of rye whiskey produced in-house and sourced from Canada and wheat whiskey also sourced from Canada. The blend is “solara” aged, according to the brand, which is a play on the solera aging that is typically done with sherry. For WhistlePig’s solara aging, the whiskey is matured in barrels with different toast and char levels, including some that were toasted by the sun (“We harnessed the heat of the sun to spark the fire,” said a rep for the brand. “Think magnifying glass, but on a slightly larger scale.”) This is an easy-drinking, 86-proof whiskey that is sweeter than classic WhistlePig rye on the palate, with notes of butterscotch, coconut, vanilla, caramel, maple syrup, and banana pudding. WhistlePig recommends drinking this on the rocks or in a highball.

As for the Pit Viper SummerStock 2000s glasses, these make quite a statement with their 1980s-meets-futurism-NASCAR-gamer look.

As of this year, WhistlePig now uses 100 percent solar power at its farm and distillery, and plans on sending power back to the grid in the near future. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of this whiskey-sunglasses package will go to benefit the nonprofit Everybody Solar. You can purchase the Limited Edition SummerStock Whiskey and Sunglasses directly from WhistlePig for $150, or you can find the bottle by itself for $73 at retailers around the country this summer.