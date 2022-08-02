WhistlePig Teamed Up With Grill Powerhouse Traeger on a Smoked Rye Whiskey Worthy of Your Backyard BBQ

Vermont’s WhistlePig distillery has just released a new smoked rye whiskey, made in collaboration with Traeger Grills, that is meant for sipping while you flip burgers and hot dogs at your next backyard barbecue.

WhistlePig, located in rural Vermont, sources rye whiskey from Canada and Indiana for its premium core expressions. It has also been distilling its own bourbon and rye onsite, which is now making it into bottles. SmokeStock Wood Fired Whiskey is the newest release from the distillery and farm, and marks the first smoked whiskey from WhistlePig and inaugural collaboration between the distillery and Traeger Grills. The rye has no age statement, but is matured in American oak char No. 3 barrels and then smoked “slow and low” barbecue style using Traeger’s apple barbecue wood. The point was to infuse it with soft campfire and savory notes to complement the fruit and spice character of the rye. It’s bottled at 86 proof, the same as the 12-year-old expression.