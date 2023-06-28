Woodford Reserve’s New Small-Batch Bourbon Can Only Be Sipped in Emirates’ Premium Cabins

The whiskey selection on most airlines is okay, but usually nothing to get too excited about. That’s set to change with the announcement of a new partnership between Woodford Reserve and Emirates, with a limited-edition bourbon that will be available to first and business class passengers on certain routes next month.

For the entire month of July, Woodford Reserve Emirates Personal Selection will be available to upper-class passengers in the A380 Onboard Lounge on select flights in the UK, USA, Australasia, and Southeast Asia. Master distiller emeritus Chris Morris (Elizabeth McCall took over as master distiller last year) worked with Emirates to create this small-batch blend of just two barrels which were batched together to create this one-off bourbon (regular Woodford is usually a blend of about 120 barrels). Official tasting notes describe dried fruits, sweet honey, vanilla buttercream, and charred wood on the nose; cherry, chocolate, toffee, and caramel on the palate; and a creamy finish with “a long, warm, satisfying tail.”

First and business class passengers can still drink regular old Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select if they want, a very fine bourbon in its own right, but if you’re flying Emirates next month you might as well sample this limited-edition offering. According to the airline, they serve more than 90,000 mini bottles of Woodford to passengers each year, along with 6,500 at the Onboard Lounge—that’s a whole lot of whiskey. Other airlines like Delta serve Woodford as well, but Emirates is the only one who will get this special new small batch release.

If you need some more Woodford Reserve in your life, the distillery just dropped the new Wheat Whiskey Bottled in Bond as part of its Distillery Series–you can find this bottle at the distillery and select Kentucky retailers. And if you’d like to drink Woodford at sea level instead of 30,000 feet up in the air, you can find the entire lineup available to purchase at ReserveBar.