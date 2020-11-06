Quantcast
London’s Connaught Bar Was Just Named the World’s Best Bar

New York’s Dante took home second place and was also named The Best Bar in North America.

Connaught Bar Connaught Bar

Since bar hopping has been off the menu for most of 2020, it seems more important than ever to pay credit where credit is due and honor the venues that managed to shine even during this tumultuous year. That’s exactly what transpired last night when the World’s 50 Best Bars were announced in London via a virtual awards ceremony.

In a nationalistic twist, Britain’s own Connaught Bar was crowned The World’s Best Bar and The Best Bar in Europe after 10 years on the list. The chic 1920s-style joint, which sits within the storied five-star Connaught Hotel, switched spots with last year’s winner, New York’s Dante, which was awarded second place this year and also named The Best Bar in North America. Connaught Bar is known for its signature Martinis, which it’s been serving as a takeaway tipple during quarantine, while the century-old Dante is renowned for its Campari-based Negroni.

Third place was awarded to The Clumsies in Athens, Greece—famous for its Aegean Negroni infused with native aromatics—while Singapore’s Atlas scored fourth place and was also named The Best Bar in Asia. Rounding out the top five, London newcomer Tayer + Elementary, which opened in 2019 and established a loyal following for its one-sip Martini.

Connaught Bar

Connaught Bar’s Martini.  Connaught Bar

The annual World’s 50 Best Bars list is organized by William Reed Business Media, which also produces The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. The awards are voted on by over 540 industry experts from around the world, including bartenders, consultants, drinks writers and cocktail specialists. This year’s list, the 12th edition, features bars from across 23 countries, with 11 new entries.

Dante's Campari-based Negroni

Dante’s Campari-based Negroni.  Dante

Europe had the strongest showing. It occupied a total of 21 spots of which London bars accounted for eight. Asia snapped up 15 places, while North and South America chalked up 10 spots. Australia, meanwhile, scored 3 bars in the Top 50 and the Middle East nabbed one.

If you’re on the East Coast, the New York bars to earmark for your next drink, include Attaboy (No. 12), the NoMad Bar (No. 13), Katana Kitten (No. 16), and Downtown mainstay Employees Only (No. 38).

You can check out the full list below:

  1. Connaught Bar, London
  2. Dante, New York
  3. The Clumsies, Athens
  4. Atlas, Singapore
  5. Tayer + Elementary, London
  6. Kwant, London
  7. Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires
  8. Coa, Hong Kong
  9. Jigger & Pony, Singapore
  10. The SG Club, Tokyo
  11. Maybe Sammy, Sydney
  12. Attaboy, New York
  13. Nomad Bar, New York
  14. Manhattan, Singapore
  15. The Old Man, Hong Kong
  16. Katana Kitten, New York
  17. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City
  18. Native, Singapore
  19. Paradiso, Barcelona
  20. American Bar, London
  21. Carnaval, Lima
  22. Salmon Guru, Madrid
  23. Zuma, Dubai
  24. Little Red Door, Paris
  25. 1930, Milan
  26. Two Schmucks, Barcelona
  27. El Copitas, St. Petersburg
  28. Cantina OK!, Sydney
  29. Lyaness, London
  30. Himkok, Oslo
  31. Baba Au Rum, Athens
  32. Panda & Sons, Edinburgh
  33. Swift, London
  34. Three Sheets, London
  35. The Bamboo Bar, Bangkok
  36. Tjoget, Stockholm
  37. Buck and Breck, Berlin
  38. Employees Only, New York
  39. Bulletin Place, Sydney
  40. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo
  41. Artesian, London
  42. Sober Company, Shanghai
  43. Indulge Experimental Bistro, Taipei
  44. Bar Trigona, Kuala Lumpur
  45. Drink Kong, Rome
  46. Room by Le Kief, Taipei
  47. Alquimico, Cartagena
  48. High Five, Tokyo
  49. Charles H., Seoul
  50. Presidente, Buenos Aires

