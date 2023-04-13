These Two New Macallan Whiskies Have Been Aged for Over 30 Years. Now They Can Be Yours.

It seems like new luxury whiskies from the Macallan arrive every few weeks, which makes sense given that this single-malt scotch distillery has at least 250,000 barrels aging in its warehouses. The latest comes from World Whiskey Society, which is dropping 31 and 32-year-old single malts that were sourced from this renowned Speyside distillery.

World Whiskey Society, founded in 2020, is a company that offers rare and unique expressions from nearly every whiskey category from across the globe. The range includes the Doc Holliday lineup of bourbons aged for up to a decade, different cask-finished whiskeys aged in sherry and mizunara oak, and even a Chinese single malt that we covered here recently. The WWS Reserve Collection includes single cask bourbons and single malts that come housed in decanters that look more like mini cathedrals or a space magician’s wand. But the whiskey inside these bottles is the real appeal, and these two new Macallan single malts aged for more than three decades should appeal to any whiskey collector.

Both whiskies are from single casks, non-chill filtered, and bottled at cask strength—with no color added. The 31-year-old was aged entirely in an Oloroso sherry cask, and there are just 71 bottles available. According to the tasting notes, expect malt and cereal on the palate, with apple pie, Amaratti, and dark rye bread on the finish. The 32-year-old was aged in a refill hogshead barrel that was filled on January 23, 1990, and the tasting notes detail spice and a creaminess on the palate, with notes of red apple, orange, milk chocolate, and some meadow flowers on the finish.

These whiskies come on the heels of the recent announcement of the latest limited-edition Macallan expression, Home Collection—The Distillery. This whisky was aged in a combination of European and American oak, and the bottle has artwork created by a worker at the distillery. You can purchase this $525 whisky from the distillery’s website. As for the two World Whiskey Society releases, both will be released very soon priced at around $10,000—if you’re interested in getting your hands on one, you can register by entering your email at the WWS website. In the meantime, you can browse the entire Macallan collection at ReserveBar if you can’t wait any longer for that sweet, sherry cask-matured whisky.