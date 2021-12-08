Here Are the 50 Best Bars in the World for 2021

For the second year running, Connaught Bar has been crowned king of the hospitality scene.

The upscale London cocktail joint, which sits within the storied five-star Connaught Hotel, has taken the top spot in the World’s 50 Best Bars rankings. Headed up by Agostino Perrone, the bar’s director of mixology, the Mayfair mainstay has garnered a rep for its signature Martini for Two, which is built around Connaught Bar’s own gin and served in crystal glasses on a special drinks trolley.

“Connaught Bar, we salute you—to be named The World’s Best Bar for two consecutive years is a feat that previously only two bars have achieved in the awards’ 13-year history,” Mark Sansom, content editor for the World’s 50 Best Bars, said in a statement. “It’s a testament to Ago Perrone and his team’s continued pursuit of excellence, which is encapsulated in the way they have developed and modernized the Martini cocktail.”

In addition to the classic London libations, Connaught Bar also slings a spate of interesting new concoctions created by Perrone and his head mixologist Giorgio Bargiani. The venue itself, which is managed by Maura Milia, has elegance in spades. Designed by David Collins Studio, it evokes English and Irish Cubist art of the 1920s, with a cool gray bar, silver leaf walls and candlelit tables. It’s easy to see why it scored the top spot.

Trailing just behind Connaught Bar, Tayēr + Elementary claimed second place on this year’s World’s Best Bars list. Located just across the city, the London newcomer, which opened in 2019, takes a two-pronged approach, serving both casual cocktails on tap and more experimental tipples. It even offers a one-sip Martini.

Third place, meanwhile, was awarded to Paradiso in Barcelona, Spain. This swanky watering hole is perhaps best known for its Volcano Negroni, which is served alongside a mini dry ice volcano erupting over the glass. The Clumsies in Athens, Greece—famous for pouring The Caregiver with Ketel One vodka, coleslaw sauerkraut, raisin and pistachio milk—scored fourth place. Rounding out the top five, legendary speakeasy Florería Atlántico in Buenos Aires that offers some of Argentina’s best cocktails.

Closer to home, the highest-ranking American bar was Katana Kitten. The New York spot, which specializes in highballs, came in tenth place. Interestingly, the Big Apple’s Dante, which was named the No.1 in 2019 and No. 2 last year, dropped all the way down to No. 30 this year.

The annual World’s 50 Best Bars list is organized by William Reed Business Media, which also produces The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. The awards are voted on by more than 600 industry experts worldwide, including bartenders, consultants, drinks writers and cocktail specialists. This year’s list, the 13th edition, features bars from across 17 countries, with 18 new entries among the top 50.

“It’s been another incredibly tough year for hospitality and the industry’s resilience and togetherness through these challenges is humbling,” Sansom added. “We hope that the positive stories around the bars’ success in the awards will help to drive vital business in the weeks and months to come.”

You can check out the full list below:

1. Connaught Bar, London

2. Tayēr + Elementary, London

3. Paradiso, Barcelona

4. The Clumsies, Athens

5. Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires

6. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City

7. Coa, Hong Kong

8. El Copitas, St Petersburg

9. Jigger & Pony, Singapore

10. Katana Kitten, New York

11. Two Schmucks, Barcelona

12. Hanky Panky, Mexico City

13. Insider Bar, Moscow

14. Baba au Rum, Athens

15. Manhattan, Singapore

16. Atlas, Singapore

17. Zuma, Dubai

18. The SG Club, Tokyo

19. Drink Kong, Rome

20. 1930, Milan

21. Presidente, Buenos Aires

22. Maybe Sammy, Sydney

23. Cantina OK!, Sydney

24. Salmon Guru, Madrid

25. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City

26. No Sleep Club, Singapore

27. Camparino in Galleria, Milan

28. Café La Trova, Miami

29. Little Red Door, Paris

30. Dante, New York

31. Kwānt, London

32. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo

33. Tres Monos, Buenos Aires

34. Attaboy, New York

35. Lucy’s Flower Shop, Stockholm

36. MO Bar, Singapore

37. Sips, Barcelona

38. Baltra Bar, Mexico City

39. Sober Company, Shanghai

40. Tjoget, Stockholm

41. Epic, Shanghai

42. Charles H, Seoul

43. Tippling Club, Singapore

44. Above Board, Melbourne

45. Galaxy Bar, Dubai

46. Re, Sydney

47. Sidecar, New Delhi

48. Union Trading Company, Shanghai

49. DarkSide, Hong Kong

50. Quinary, Hong Kong