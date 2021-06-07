One of the World’s Most Important Collections of Champagne Could Fetch $10 Million at Auction

The crème de la crème of vintage Champagne has just popped up for auction at Acker Wines.

Amassed from the cellars of three collectors, the multimillion-dollar offering has been billed as “the most important collection of mature Champagne ever to come to auction.” It will go under the gavel at Acker’s Trinity Collection auction that will take place online from June 9 through 10.

The sale comprises more than 900 lots, including 877 bottles, 323 magnums, 10 Jeroboams, two Methuselahs and 30 half bottles of aged Champagne, which is collectively expected to sell for a staggering $10 million. The majority of the historic bubbly underwent rigorous authentication and vetting, with any sub-par bottles removed. As such, only the very best of the century-old champers remains.

“This is a breathtaking selection of bottles,” Acker chairman John Kapon said in a statement. “I have personally witnessed the care and passion that went into building the three cellars that comprise the Trinity Collection, and it fills me with tremendous pride to present this extraordinary catalog to the public.”

A clear standout is the Moet & Chandon that dates all the way back to 1911 (top). With a high estimate of $8,000 per bottle, this legendary vintage was bottled at the height of the Champagne Riots and is especially coveted among collectors. Other highlights include Pol Roger that hails from 1921 (high estimate: $8,000 per bottle); Salon that dates back to 1928 (high estimate: $16,000 per bottle); and a 1943 Krug (high estimate: $3,500 per bottle). There’s also Louis Roederer’s 1928 vintage available in various sizes for a couple thousand a pop.

In addition to the rarified bubbly, there is a haul of highly sought-after Burgundy on offer, including a selection of Domaine de la Romanee Conti that is expected to draw $3 million alone and some prized Rousseau. The full collection can be viewed on Ackerlive before the live-stream auction kicks off on Thursday, June 9 at 6.30 pm ET.

“Champagne lovers around the world are hereby put on notice,” added Kapon. “Few auctions like this occur in one’s lifetime, and I hope buyers the world over take note of this exemplary selection of wines from three of the world’s greatest living collectors.”

Consider this your official warning, folks.