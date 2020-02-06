The Oldest Wine Shop in the US Is About to Auction $10 Million of the World’s Rarest Bottles

The oldest wine shop in America is having a big new sale.

Acker Wines, a storied New York wine merchant who has peddled precious drops since 1820, will auction off more than $10 million in wine on Friday, in celebration of its 200th anniversary. And there will be rare bottles aplenty.

Starting at 11 am, The Bicentennial Auction will take place at The Pool New York (formerly the Four Seasons) on 52nd Street. Here, wine enthusiasts will have their pick of an elite compilation of highly coveted wines from some of the country’s top collectors.

Wilf Jaeger, whose passion for Burgandy knows no bounds, is offering a historic selection in Lots 945 to 1032 for the sale, including a magnum of 1969 Dujac Bonnes-Mares that’s expected to fetch up to $24,000, a 1919 Bouchard Volnay (top estimate: $6,000) and a 1964 Drouhin Clos de Beze (top estimate: $6,000), which is also a magnum.

On top of the Côte d’Or offering, Jaeger will also be parting with a number of German Rieslings from Egon Muller, plus a vintage Port from 1896 (top estimate: $2,800).

Those with a penchant for bubbly should make a bee-line for the Silver Fox collection in Lots 1033 to 1127. This meticulous collector is offering a fantastic selection of spectacular sparklers: There is the 1970 Bollinger Vieilles Vignes Françaises, which is expected to top $5,000, along with a full kitty of Krug and a selection of Salon.

A 200th Anniversary Auction Celebration. 200 Domaine-Direct lots from 40 of the World’s Finest Producers. More than 1,500 Lots and US$10M of the World’s Greatest and Rarest Wines. One Day. One Auction. Friday, February 7th, 11am at The Pool. NYC. Bid now: https://t.co/0Jm8xSCD1A pic.twitter.com/QTHPpAR1jX — Acker Merrall (@AckerMerrall) January 24, 2020

“This auction contains all of my favorite things: a deep cache of distinguished Domaine-direct offerings; consignments from cellars of the highest caliber from some of our closest friends; and is the perfect excuse, I mean occasion, to pop corks aplenty with folks and friends from near and far,” Acker Wines chairman John Kapon said.

The Bicentennial Auction will kick off on Friday, February 7, at The Pool New York. You can head to the Acker Wines website to see the full catalog of rare wines. Happy bidding!