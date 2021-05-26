This Exclusive Collection Lets You Experience Rare Reds From the World’s Finest Wine Regions

Advances in e-commerce and global supply chains have made it so much easier to get that new release from your favorite winery anywhere in the world. Before, you had to know a guy who knew a guy. And yet, some trophies still remain out of reach. With the Robb Report Rare & Fine program, we strive to dig a little deeper, using our connections in global luxury to find you the best that isn’t so readily available. For our latest Rare & Fine Wine collection, we partnered with Wally’s Wine & Spirits and ventured to four of the world’s great wine regions—Napa Valley, Bordeaux, Piedmont and Burgundy—in search of bottles you might struggle to find on your own.

We start with three bottles from the old world, looking not to new releases, but into the good stuff wineries have held back in their libraries, aging gracefully under the care of the people who know the bottles best. Then we turn to California, where a Napa winery offers our readers a first taste of an exciting inaugural release. This exciting collection is available now, but only in very limited quantities, exclusively at Wally’s. Here are the four wines you’ll want to add to your cellar.

Château Bélair-Monange 2009, Bordeaux

The Saint-Émilion region enjoyed an incredible year in 2009, resulting in one of Château Bélair-Monange’s finest wines to date. Now, with nearly 12 years under its belt, that vintage is even more spectacular. Raspberry fruit, dark plum and crushed rock on the nose lead the way to lush flavors of black currants and black cherries. This library bottle comes direct from the estate’s personal cellars, ensuring the best possible provenance.

Maison Joseph Drouhin 2016 Beaune Clos des Mouches Rouge, Premier Cru, Burgundy

Maison Joseph Drouhin has built a reputation for crafting wines that perfectly reflect individual terroir and vintage characteristics like few other domaines in Burgundy. Clos des Mouches was one of the original vineyards Maurice Drouhin bought in the 1920s and is one of the most famous Premier Cru vineyards of Beaune. We are excited to share this stunning, rare and sought-after Pinot Noir on the maison’s centennial. Its elegant tannins provide great length and grip on the suave, complex finish. This wine will continue to evolve for the next decade and beyond.

Prunotto 2010 Bussia Barolo, Piedmont

The magic of Prunotto Bussia Barolo starts with the Nebbiolo grape, which has given us some of the most elegant and age-worthy wines in the world. 2010 has become known as a defining year in Barolo, delivering extremely high-quality wines. Coming from the estate’s private library stash, the 2010 Bussia lives up to the hype. Powerful, pure flavors of red cherry, citrus zest and earth greet the palate with supple but ample tannins, even 11 years on. Its full body and significant structure make it a perfect pairing match with meat and cheese.

Memento Mori 2017 Vanitas Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

This is the inaugural vintage of Vanitas, with just 55 cases made and accessible only through this curation. The cab’s forward aromas of sweet tobacco, black cherries and roasted meat jump from the glass. Rich, complex and balanced on the palate, it provides a perfect combination of savory and fruity characteristics. It can be enjoyed now or aged for another decade.

Buy Now: $600

Looking for some steak with your red wine? Robb Report and Holy Grail Steak Co. have partnered to bring you the Ultimate Wagyu Experience.