How the Sugar-Is-Bad-For-You Campaign Is Ruining Champagne

The world of Champagne has long been dominated by big houses, but in the last few decades, smaller makers known as grower-producers have increased in prominence. While many still supply grapes to the well-known brands whose hallmark is consistency across vintages, boutique growers have more leeway to experiment and have developed an audience for their quirkier bottles. But the newest generation of winemakers at the grower Champagnes is taking the experiment a step too far. They are sucking charm, grace and complexity from thousands of Champagnes because they have fervently decided that sugar in all contexts is evil.

This entire crop of passionate young growers, propelled by the pioneers who paved the way for them, is entering what is now a comfortable world. I don’t mean they’ll get rich, but they can be sure that a demand exists for Champagne made by boutique growers. I am thrilled at how vibrant the grower-Champagne culture is. And yet.

These young vintners are often … very young people. I used to be one myself. Wanna know how I was in my twenties? Often obnoxious and way too sure that every idea I had came right from the lips of the angels. That is to say, I was a person in his twenties: often wrong but never uncertain.

The new generation of Champagne growers emerged into a zeitgeist that looks upon sweetness, and the dosage (or amount of sugar that a winemaker adds) that delivers it in bottle, with great suspicion. Tasting many of their wines, I see talent, energy, derring-do, everything … but palate. Somewhere in all this sugar-is-bad-for-you campaigning, a lot of young growers have forgotten to consider what tastes good and creates balance in a wine.