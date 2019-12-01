Quantcast
Robb Recommends: This Baccarat Crystal Decanter Will Make Your Favorite Champagne Even Better

Designed by proprietor Jean-Charles Boisset, it's meant to magnify the entire sensory experience of bubbly.

Baccarat champagne decanter Courtesy of Boisset Collection
Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which we suggest something our editors think might just change your life for the better. The products, services and experiences featured herein are independently selected and vetted by Robb Report’s editorial staff. However, we may earn a small commission if you buy something on this page.

So you’ve got the very best bubbly on hand for the holidays—but don’t reach for the coupes just yet. A growing number  of sommeliers and winemakers are now recommending that certain Champagnes—particularly young vintages and wines made in the oxygen-starved “reductive” method—be decanted first, to calm harsh effervescence and allow complex aromas to more fully express themselves.

We suggest giving your sparklers a brief, 30- to 45-minute respite in the Boisset Passion Champagne Decanter, designed  by proprietor Jean-Charles Boisset and produced by Baccarat, which lets the wine breathe and smooths the rougher fizz, leaving only the most delicate bubbles behind.

The stemmed design is a throwback to  the 18th-century pedestal tradition, which dictated that “the wine should float above the table,” according to Boisset. The carafe  is balanced between ornate, diamond-cut crystal at the base and a thoroughly modern—and strikingly raked—stopper atop a long, thin neck (the better to guarantee a gentle pour). Boisset says his goal with the Passion Decanter was to magnify the entire sensory experience of Champagne—a harmonious surprise, then, when you realize the bowl itself is a giant, smooth, elegant bubble.

Baccarat champagne decanter

Courtesy of Boisset Collection

