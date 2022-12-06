A Bejeweled Rare Champagne Le Secret

The sparkle of Champagne is outshone only by that of diamonds. Now a Robb Report reader will have the opportunity to enjoy both in a collaboration between Rare Champagne and French heritage jeweler Mellerio, inspired by their mutual muse and client Marie Antoinette.

In 1997, the Champagne house’s famed cellar master Régis Camus blended a limited quantity of a special bubbly called Le Secret, which he bottled in 1,500 magnums and cellared. Realizing the extraordinary personality of the cuvée 20 years later, he invited Mellerio, founded in Paris in 1515, to design the exterior for 10 of the magnums, each with a sapphire, an emerald, a ruby or a diamond mounted at the center of a gold bow enhanced with 510 diamonds totaling four carats.

This experience begins with white-glove delivery of a sapphire-jeweled limited-edition Rare Champagne Le Secret High Jewelry Edition by Mellerio magnum to your home cellar. Next, you and a companion will fly on all-business-class boutique airline La Compagnie from New York to Paris, then be driven to Reims for a private vineyard tour and cellar visit. During the day, you’ll enjoy an exclusive tasting of library vintages, followed by dinner and a two-night stay at the historic private Résidence Eisenhower in Reims. Your voyage concludes with two nights at a five-star hotel in Paris and a visit to Mellerio with the option to transform the bow into a custom brooch, bracelet or pendant. $175,000

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300.