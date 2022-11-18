The 17 Best Gifts for Wine Lovers, From Crystal Decanters to Prized Vintages

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you are shopping for the wine lover in your life or jotting down hints for your own wish list, we have assembled the best gifts for wine lovers sure to put a smile on any oenophile’s face. Of course, you can always reach for a person’s favorite bottle to give them, but we wanted to expand the selection for you to the best wine gifts we could find. From exclusive bottle collections to glasses and accessories to a handful of prized vintages, look no further for holiday offerings worthy of raising a glass and exclaiming, “Cheers!”

Ultime First Growth Set

Although it has been said it is better to give than to receive, we would have nothing against finding this under the tree this year. Your special someone will be delighted to lift the lid of this wooden crate filled with six of Bordeaux’s most celebrated First Growths and reveal Château Lafite-Rothschild 2000, Château Latour 2009, Château Mouton Rothschild 2000 Special Edition, Château Margaux 2015 Special Edition, Château Haut-Brion 2010 and Château Cheval Blanc 2010.

Buy Now: $14,650

Riedel Amadeo Decanter

A work of art to grace your table during the holidays or any time of year, Riedel’s Amadeo is shaped like a lyre and was named for Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, who also hails from Austria and was born the year the Riedel was founded. Handblown in Austria, it is made of fine crystal and shaped to remove sediment and aerate your wine to bring out its finest qualities on your palate. Unlike many decanters, Amadeo’s exquisite contours and narrow spout allow total control when pouring.

Buy Now: $599

Charles Heidsieck Champagne Charlie

Named for the gentleman entrepreneur who was the first owner of a Champagne house to visit the United States, Charles-Camille Heidsieck, the limited release Champagne Charlie is the first edition to be made since 1985. A blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from 2016 supplemented with base wines up to 25 years old, this stunner offers flavors of crisp green apple, toasted pineapple, brioche and fennel bulb. Champagne Charlie himself would be celebrating his 200th birthday this year, and a bottle of this will add joy to whatever holiday you are celebrating.

Buy Now: $680

Coravin x Keith Haring Timeless Six+ Artist Edition

The Coravin wine preservation system allows you to enjoy a glass of wine without pulling the cork from the bottle; it replaces the displaced wine with neutral argon gas so that every glass tastes as fresh as the first. Featuring Keith Haring’s graffiti style figures, this limited edition is a first of its kind collaboration for Coravin, which only made 1,000 of these stylish devices.

Buy Now: $245

Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame by Yayoi Kusama 2012

Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame is the house’s vintage expression, made only in the best years from exceptional grand cru parcels in homage to the original Madame Clicquot. Made with 90 percent Pinot Noir and 10 percent Chardonnay, La Grande Dame 2012 is velvety in the mouth with flavors of peach, roasted almonds and honeycomb. From a remarkable vintage, this special bottling is presented in packaging designed by Japanese sculptor and performance Yayoi Kusama that is so beautiful you won’t even need to wrap it!

Buy Now: $250

Water & Wines Wine Map Jigsaw Puzzle

Treat the patient and curious wine lover in your family to one of 12 beautifully detailed wine maps from a selection that includes Italy, France, Champagne, California and Spain as well as a Scotland whisky puzzle. Gorgeously illustrated and packed with information gathered from professional sommeliers and wine country locals, these 1,000-piece puzzles are loaded with facts and tidbits that will engage and entertain anyone with an interest in wine, from beginner to expert.

Buy Now: $49

Riedel Veloce Varietal Specific Chardonnay Glasses

Whether you are a Burgundy purist or love your New World Chardonnay, this elegant and lightweight design deserves a place at your table. Made by a specially fabricated machine at Riedel’s plant in Weiden, Germany, the Veloce Chardonnay glass has the look and feel of a handblown specimen. Taller than many wine glasses, it has an ultra-thin stem and super fine bowl, with a large base that resists tipping over. The wide midsection and open bowl are devised to coax out the full aromatic profile from your prize Chardonnay, which will then spread across your entire palate rather than just the center, allowing the complete flavor profile to be experienced.

Buy Now: $79 for 2

The Grand Affair Gift Basket

A party in a basket, this thoughtfully assembled set will delight its recipient and all those lucky enough to share its treasures. It is filled with some of the best France’s finest regions have to offer, such as Joseph Drouhin 2019 Gevrey Chambertin Premier Cru, 2017 Nuits-Saint-Georges Premier Cru, Château Pontet-Canet 2014, Henriot 2012 Rosé Millesime Champagne, and Fait Main 2018 Saint Emilion Grand Cru. Tucked in between these exciting bottles are delicacies that include Savannah Bee honeycomb, specialty chocolates, caramels and crackers, and a bottle of aged Sherry vinegar from Jerez, Spain.

Buy Now: $1,000

World Atlas of Wine 8th Edition

If you have one wine book in your library, experts agree that it should be the latest edition of Jancis Robinson and Hugh Johnson’s World Atlas of Wine. First published in 1971, it has sold almost five million copies worldwide and with good reason. In an engaging and easy to read style it offers a wealth of information on classic wine regions and up and comers alongside eye-catching photography and wine country maps. Whether you are a seasoned collector or just dipping your toes into the world of wine, this is one wine book your library should not be without.

Buy Now: $65.00 $36

Domaine Carneros x Voluspa Sparkling Cuvee Signature Duo

A collaboration between two California icons, this sparkling wine and candle set is an ideal house gift for whoever you are visiting this season. Domaine Carneros, the California base of Champagne’s Taittinger family, has been making sparkling wine in Carneros since 1987, and its special packaging for this set represents the brilliant luster of the bubbles inside the bottle. Voluspa’s clean-burning coconut wax blend candle features sparkling wine aromas of pink grapefruit and peach in a beautifully designed Japonica glass container.

Buy Now: $89

Glasvin The Starter Pack

Ideal for those who live in a small space or are just getting into wine, Glasvin’s five-piece Starter Pack includes a decanter and two each of the direct to consumer, New York-based startup’s Universal and Expression glasses. It is hard to believe that these super thin, super light handmade glasses are dishwasher safe, which is one more reason to love them. These two glass styles will bring out the best in whatever type of wine you may be pouring, while the small-footprint decanter works on any table from casual to elegant.

Buy Now: $238

Impossible Collection of Champagne Book

Assembled by Best Sommelier in the World Enrico Bernardo, this oversized collection of Champagne labels, tasting notes and anecdotes is a must-have for the Champagne lover in your life. Produced by luxury publishing house Assouline, this handcrafted volume comes housed in a wooden case. Beyond a mere coffee table tome, Bernardo’s personal recollections of savoring the 100 Champagnes profiled within is illustrated with the labels of the bottles themselves plus gorgeous photography and illustrations. From first page to last, this homage to the finest that Champagne has to offer is a visual and literary delight.

Buy Now: $995

Personalized Dom Perignon

Up your gift-giving game this year with a bottle of Dom Perignon in a presentation box engraved with a short message on the distinctive DP metal crest. Choose from one of three exquisite vintages, Dom Perignon 2012, Plenitude P2 2003 or Rosé 2006. The bottle within is an incredible gift in itself, but the sleek black box with a personal message on the gold shield is sure to become a treasured heirloom that will spark memories of an exceptional holiday gift for years to come.

Buy Now: $254 to $495

Spiegelau Definition Bordeaux Glasses

Anyone who favors reds from Bordeaux, Napa, or Mendoza will rave about these large featherweight glasses that provide an ideal amount of volume and overhead air space to soften the impact and maximize the fruit flavors of complex, high powered red wines. Spiegelau’s Definition line is produced by machine, offering the weight and feel of handblown glass with the precision of modern technology. Lead-free and dishwasher safe, these look great on the table and feel good in the hand.

Buy Now: $59.99 $52

Monopoly Napa Valley Edition

For those who are thinking about buying a winery in Napa Valley but haven’t gotten around to it yet, this brand-new edition of the famous board game allows them to indulge the fantasy while having fun with their friends. Who doesn’t want to tour the valley and accumulate real estate while trying to avoid taxes, bankruptcy and jail? With a roll of the dice you can visit landmarks like Frank Family Vineyards, Bounty Hunter, Napa Cellars and Oxbow Public market, take a ride on the aerial tram at Sterling Vineyards or soar above vineyards in a hot air balloon. A great gift for the analog gamer in your family!

Buy Now: $45

Stargazing Cuvée by Iron Horse

You will not want to hide this magnum’s stunning label under wrapping paper. Inspired by the gorgeous imagery captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, Sonoma sparkling wine house Ironhorse created Stargazing Cuvee to celebrate extraordinary scientific achievement and the beauty of our universe. NASA released the photo of the “Cosmic Cliffs” of the Carina Nebula this past July, and the team at Iron Horse was so impressed by the image that they disgorged and bottled 3000 magnums of 2014 brut. Enjoying sparkling wine has been likened to “drinking the stars,” and this cuvée’s lively, tiny bubbles are a perfect example of this phenomenon. Flavors of pineapple, lemon curd, slivered almonds and rising bread wind down to a luxurious finish.

Buy Now: $195

The Durand Wine Opener

When opening a prized bottle from your cellar, there is nothing more disappointing than a broken cork or, worse yet, a cork pushed into the bottle. Sommeliers and collectors in the know use this patented two-part device on older, fragile corks in order to remove them in one piece with no bits of cork floating in the wine. The central corkscrew and two blade-like side prongs work in tandem to slide the cork out of the bottle with ease every time. Get one of these for all the wine collectors in your life and you will be kindly remembered every time a special bottle is opened. You may even be rewarded with a special pour from time to time.

Buy Now: $145