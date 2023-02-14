Blend Your Personal Vintage with Aperture Cellars and Winemaker Jesse Katz

Jesse Katz has been tapped by a roster of boldfaced names to blend their signature wines, including Justin Timberlake and Tony Hawk; grape nuts though are likelier to connect the wunderkind winemaker with the record-breaking bid of a million bucks placed for a six-liter bottle of his 2019 Setting Glass Slipper Cabernet Sauvignon.

This package offers one couple the chance to work personally with Katz, an alum of both Paul Hobbs and Screaming Eagle, to create your own potential record-breaker in partnership with Aperture Cellars, his current home. The four-night experience includes accommodation at Montage Healdsburg, plus private dinners at Dustin Valette’s The Matheson plus Cyrus, the newest Wine Country spot from Top Chef Master Doug Keane as well as a $5,000 personal shopping experience at the Tamarind boutique downtown.

Most exciting, though, will be the time spent with Jesse: firstly, a private helicopter tour of the 140-plus acres of Aperture’s plantings in Sonoma Valley, as well as a private tasting at its HQ. Conversations over these wines will form the beginning of your custom blend, while the chance to sample barrel tastings will build on that know-how; once Jesse’s guided you to a final selection, Aperture will age the wine, before delivering you five cases. Each bottle will feature a photograph by Andy Katz, much like Aperture’s standard issue labels; in this case, it will be an image unique to your blend.

All that, plus a three-liter bottle of Aperture Oliver Ranch Vineyard Cabernet to take home while you wait for your personal vintage to arrive.

$192,500 for two people. Certain blackout dates apply. Travel to and from Healdsburg is not included.