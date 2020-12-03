A Pair of Legendary Bordeaux From 1900 Will Headline Christie’s Latest Wine Auction

Christie’s has unearthed some coveted century-old wines for its upcoming December sale. The auction house will offer two Bordeaux from 1900, along with a haul of other bottles that hail from three outstanding private collections.

The first 120-year-old rarity is a magnum of Chateau Latour that is expected to fetch between $10,688 and $16,032. This 1900 vintage will be offered alongside a 1945 and 1982, which are both legendary in their own right. These bottles come from a collection, direct from a bonded warehouse, which also includes some superb First Growth Bordeaux, like a Chateau Haut-Brion 1989.

The second showstopper, a Chateau Lafite-Rothschild 1900, comes from the Fakhre family collection, which curated wines at its southern England cellar for three generations. It’s expected to hammer between $3,741 and $4,008 and will be presented alongside wines from Domaine Bouchard and old vintages of Grange.

The third notable collection of the late Desmond Heyward comprises a rare offering of vintages from Domaine Raveneau and a knockout champagne collection from heavy-hitters Krug and Bollinger.

It’d be remiss not to flag that a case of Burgundy from the venerable Domaine de la Romanée-Conti will also go under the gavel. The lot, which features 12 bottles of coveted Romanée-Conti 1988, is the biggest-ticket item at the auction and is expected to reach between $295,317 and $375,858.

Beyond wine, the sale will showcase an outstanding array of whisky and cognac from the world’s top-shelf producers. Standouts include the Royal Salute Aged Collection II, which includes 10 expressions housed in crystal decanters and could fetch between $66,800 and $93,520. There is also a bottle of The Harewood Light Rum 1780, which happens to be the oldest rum on the market, that’s expected to sell for between $20,040 and $26,720.

Christie’s Finest and Rarest Wines and Spirits auction will take place this December 10 and 11 in London. You can find out more information and peruse the online catalog here.