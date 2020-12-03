Quantcast
RR One

A Pair of Legendary Bordeaux From 1900 Will Headline Christie’s Latest Wine Auction

The blockbuster sale will take place December 10 and 11 in London

Chateau Latour 1900; Chateau Lafite-Rothschild 1900 CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2020

Christie’s has unearthed some coveted century-old wines for its upcoming December sale. The auction house will offer two Bordeaux from 1900, along with a haul of other bottles that hail from three outstanding private collections.

The first 120-year-old rarity is a magnum of Chateau Latour that is expected to fetch between $10,688 and $16,032. This 1900 vintage will be offered alongside a 1945 and 1982, which are both legendary in their own right. These bottles come from a collection, direct from a bonded warehouse, which also includes some superb First Growth Bordeaux, like a Chateau Haut-Brion 1989.

Related Stories

The second showstopper, a Chateau Lafite-Rothschild 1900, comes from the Fakhre family collection, which curated wines at its southern England cellar for three generations. It’s expected to hammer between $3,741 and $4,008 and will be presented alongside wines from Domaine Bouchard and old vintages of Grange.

Chateau Lafite-Rothschild 1900

Chateau Lafite-Rothschild 1900  CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2020

The third notable collection of the late Desmond Heyward comprises a rare offering of vintages from Domaine Raveneau and a knockout champagne collection from heavy-hitters Krug and Bollinger.

Chateau Latour 1900

Chateau Latour 1900  CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2020

It’d be remiss not to flag that a case of Burgundy from the venerable Domaine de la Romanée-Conti will also go under the gavel. The lot, which features 12 bottles of coveted Romanée-Conti 1988, is the biggest-ticket item at the auction and is expected to reach between $295,317 and $375,858.

Case of Romanée Conti 1988

The case of Romanée Conti 1988.  CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2020

Beyond wine, the sale will showcase an outstanding array of whisky and cognac from the world’s top-shelf producers. Standouts include the Royal Salute Aged Collection II, which includes 10 expressions housed in crystal decanters and could fetch between $66,800 and $93,520. There is also a bottle of The Harewood Light Rum 1780, which happens to be the oldest rum on the market, that’s expected to sell for between $20,040 and $26,720.

Christie’s Finest and Rarest Wines and Spirits auction will take place this December 10 and 11 in London. You can find out more information and peruse the online catalog here.

Related Stories

Read More On:

More Wine

Latest Galleries in Wine

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

2 for 1 gift offer. Ends soon!

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad