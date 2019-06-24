Bordeaux vs. Napa: What Is the Best Wine Region in the World?

In 1976, the Judgment of Paris shocked the wine world. In a blind tasting, an all-French panel of experts rated a California Cabernet above four top Bordeaux, elevating Napa from backwater to world class. We’ve created a rematch of sorts to see how these legendary regions stack up against each other now. In terms of size, Napa plays David to Bordeaux’s Goliath, but it shows New World wine can more than stand up to the Old.
Bordeaux
Napa
|WHICH MADE WINE FIRST?
1st century A.D.
1861
6,100 châteaux
475 physical wineries producing 1,000 brands
6.8 million
3.85 million
$304,375
$500,000
Nashville, TN
Plano, TX
2.6
0.4
9
5
Beware the fraudsters: It’s said that more 1945 Bordeaux
Twenty-five percent of the wine in a bottle can be sourced
Merlot, surprisingly, is 66 percent of the red grapes grown
Cabernet Sauvignon, with 40 percent of the region’s production
In 1985, Christie’s sold a bottle marked “Th. J.” Twenty years later,
After famously coming to blows with his brother, Peter, Robert
960,000,000
BOTTLES PRODUCED EACH YEAR
115,680,000