Brad Pitt’s Rosé Champagne Will Be the Oscars’ Official Bubbly This Year

And the winner is . . . Brad Pitt’s Rosé Champagne.

Fleur de Miraval will be the official celebratory bubbly at the 95th Oscars on Sunday, March 12. The pink Champagne took over from Piper-Heidsieck last year and was the first celebrity fizz to be poured at the prestigious event.

Fleur de Miraval is also the first and only Champagne house exclusively devoted to Rosé Champagne. The bubbly stems from Pitt’s popular Rosé brand Miraval. The two-time Oscar winner bought Château Miraval with Angelina Jolie in 2008, but the actress sold her stake in the Province winery after she filed for divorce in 2016. Pitt has since been working with the Perrin family of Château de Beaucastel fame to scale up the Rosé (and launch a skincare line). To create the Champagne in question, the Péters were added to the mix. The family has farmed in Champagne for six generations and thus brought a wealth of winemaking experience to the endeavor.

Champagne Fleur de Miraval. Champagne Fleur de Miraval

The three Ps—Pitt, Perrins and Péters—carried out five years of secret research before releasing the inaugural vintage in 2020. Fleur de Miraval Exclusivement Rosé was produced within the fixed northeastern Champagne region per French law using the old-world saignée method. The bubbly is a blend of 75 percent mature Chardonnay grapes and 25 percent young Pinot Noir grapes (the latter of which imparts that subtle, pink hue). Champagne Fleur de Miraval now has four “editions” that highlight different grapes. Robb Report reached out to see which star at the upcoming awards, but the brand did not immediately respond.

We do know that the wine will be served during the awards ceremony at Hollywood’s famous Dolby Theatre this March, as well as at the Governors Ball (aka the official afterparty) and other Oscars-related events in LA, New York and London. The Academy Awards will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023.