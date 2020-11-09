Quantcast
Build Back Bubbly? Champagne Sales Soar as Biden-Harris Supporters Celebrate Presidential Victory

"About one hour after the networks called the election, we had a line around the corner.”

University of Michigan students celebrate and pop champagne in response to Joe Biden being declared the winner of the presidential race against incumbent Donald Trump in downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan on November 7, 2020. (Photo by Dominick Sokotoff/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) Dominick Sokotoff

Turns out the undisputed winner of the 2020 election is. . .Champagne. Following the announcement of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over incumbent Donald Trump on Saturday, revelers snapped up sparkling wine in impressive quantities.

For Biden supporters, the occasion well and truly called for some bubbly. After four drawn-out days, CNN finally announced that Biden and his running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, had won at 11:24 am EST. With much of the country enjoying unseasonably warm weather, and the clock ticking closer to post meridiem, it proved the be exactly the right time to pop open a bottle. And revelers were all to happy to comply.

Wine stores across the country told Robb Report they were inundated with customers shopping specifically for a celebratory bottle or three.

Greg Rubin, owner of Vanderbilt Wine Merchants in Brooklyn, New York, said the boutique store sold about 600 percent more sparkling wine than the previous four to five Saturdays and would have sold more had they not run out.

People flooded the streets opening up champagne to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden's win over President Donald Trump on Saturday in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

Portland, Ore.  Paula Bronstein

“About one hour after the networks called the election, we had a line around the corner,” Rubin told Robb Report. “It was quite the phenomenon to watch the line grow with everyone wanting a celebration bottle!”

Similarly, Mike Fisch, who helms Garry’s Wine & Marketplace in New York and Napa, said sparkling sales were up 160 percent compared to the same day last year and up 33 percent compared to the previous Saturday. The top sellers were Dom Perignon, Veuve Clicquot Orange Label, Veuve Clicquot Rose and Natale Verga Prosecco. Clearly, those celebrating had good taste.

The Biden-Harris win clearly brought a wave of emotion over much of the country. Harris is the first Black person, Asian-American and woman to be elected vice president, and, obviously, that alone was worth raising a glass of brut to.

Fingers crossed the wine stores replenish their stock for Thanksgiving.

A woman is seen drinking from a champagne bottle as New York City erupts in celebration of Biden's win as the 46th U.S President at Washington Square Park in New York. (Photo by John Nacion / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

New York  John Nacion / SOPA Images

Peter Puga sprays champagne while celebrating the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in San Francisco's Castro district on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

San Francisco  Noah Berger

People spray champagne as they gather in Black Lives Matter Plaza to celebrate the presidential race being called in favor of Joe Biden over Pres. Donald Trump, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington, D.C.  Alex Brandon

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 7: Joe Zanoni celebrates with a cut out of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., in Thomas Circle, after Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States and Harris the vice president, on Saturday, November 7, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

Washington, D.C.  Tom Williams

Amanda Madden sprays champagne as people celebrate at Black Lives Matter Plaza after CNN called the race in favor of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over Pres. Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington, D.C.  Alex Brandon

