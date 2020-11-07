From Roast Chicken to Egg Salad: These Premium Champagnes Go With Every Meal

An Oregon sparkler, this one an all-Chardonnay version, also brims with citrus, making it a natural fit for just-picked greens. With almost six years on the lees, Soter 2013 Mineral Springs Blanc de Blancs Yamhill-Carlton ($100) opens with a whiff of fresh-baked bread, joined by spiced apple, almond, white blossom and Meyer lemon. The wine lives up to its vineyard source, with a streak of minerality under tart acidity carried by an elegant effervescence through a long, dry finish.

Pommes Frites

French fries are all about pleasure. Yes, there’s a root vegetable in there, but they’re much more about the fatty, savory, salty and crispy goodness of indulgence. Which makes them the ideal pairing for wines that are also all about pleasure. Taittinger’s 2008 Comtes de Champagne Blanc de Blancs ($200) fills the need. It’s very much a classic bubbly in its purity and directness, but two qualities make it just right for this, says Vitalie Taittinger, the estate’s president. At first sip, you’re immersed in immediate gratification, just as in the first bite of French fries. Add an element like truffle salt and it matches the more complex layers of the wine, the savory aromas that elicit notes of terroir. “It is simple and inside the pleasure,” she says, “but also sophisticated.”