You Can Now Buy Some of California’s Best Wines at Christie’s Online-Only Auction

With now millions of people across the globe urged to stay home, the coronavirus outbreak has made our world a smaller place. But auction house Christie’s Wine and Spirits division wants to make sure that social distancing doesn’t mean we can’t partake of the finer things in life, and in fact, what better time is there to open up wines you’ve always wanted to taste? These are definitely carpe diem kinds of days.

Starting today, the auction house will open up online-only bidding on a comprehensive selection of some of the finest Californian wines ever produced, including exclusive vintages from Harlan Estate, Barbour Vineyards and Ridge Vineyards. Also, up for auction are a number of rare whiskies and bourbons.

Chief among some of the prized Golden State wines are a number of 1991 to 2014 bottles and magnums from Napa Valley’s Harlan Estate, including a wooden crate of its 1997 vintage that is expected to fetch between $4,500 and $6,500. Considered the region’s “First Growth,” Harlan’s wines are among the most sought after ever produced by a New World vineyard. There are also rare vintages from well-respected wineries like Promontory, Opus One, Insignia, Dominus, Ridge, Bond, Araujo and Spottswoode, just to name a handful.

But there’s more on offer than California wine. Beautiful vintages from Bordeaux include selections of Mouton and Margaux, a case of 2002 Lafite-Rothschild (expected to sell for $6,000 to $9,000) and a full case of 1990 Petrus ($28,000-40,000). Other Old World selections hail from Burgundy, the Rhône, Champagne, Italy and Portugal. And beyond fermented grapes are a number of Scotch and bourbon whiskies, including a large selection of Pappy Van Winkle.

Bidding for Christie’s online-only auction is open from today until April 7. The auction house promises to ship purchases as soon as circumstances permit, but does warn that delays are to be expected to certain regions because of the Covid-19 outbreak.