26 Stellar New Rosés to Welcome the Warmer Months

Just to be clear, it’s been years—decades, maybe—since pink wine was a bachelorette-party exclusive, a sugary sip for those not used to proper wine. Today, dry rosé is an all-gender, warm-weather favorite the world over.

That said, we can’t help but suggest that rosé would make the perfect wine for Mother’s Day this year. It’s not a matter of color (although there might be some lovely overlap with a few of the flowers on the table) so much as the palette (spelling intentional) of flavors and textures the wine paints with. Generally bright with red fruit, stone fruit, and citrus, and taut with vibrant acidity, rosé is the perfect foil for brunch (who doesn’t love a breakfast wine?). And we’re guessing that more Mother’s Day brunches than ever will be produced in home kitchens this year than in recent memory.

One other argument presents itself for making crisp, dry rosé your Mother’s Day brunch beverage this year: The crop of 2019s, releasing as we speak, is unusually well stocked with delicious versions. Rosé can be made from any red grape, of course. A brief spell in contact with the skins gives the juice some shade of pink, and presumably, a whiff of the character of the variety, such as a little weight from the red Bordeaux family, say. This year, though, we have to give a shout out to the producers who made a 2019 rosé of Pinot Noir. One after another in our tasting proved beautifully balanced between ripe fruit and lively acidity, managing that delicate dance with grace and elegance.

And a final note: We’ve concentrated on West Coast bottles here. That’s not to say we don’t love a good rosé from the south of France. This year, though, that scene has been complicated, first with tariffs put in place last fall affecting imports from the Old World, and now with a great deal of international commerce on hold altogether. On the bright side, buying local throws much-needed support behind our own wine industry. And any one of these beauties will make you forget continental dreams with the first sip.