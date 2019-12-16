12 Luxurious Gifts for the Wine Snob on Your Shopping List

Millennials might not be squirreling away as many collectible bottles as boomers yet, but they have it just about right when it comes to the meaning of wine—it’s about experience. And now, more than ever, the wine industry understands that. A visit to a winery rarely involves standing at the bar for five tastes; it’s an extended and layered stay, often with delicious bites and satisfying information about the wines. Clubs are popping up that offer exclusive access and a like-minded community. And destinations worldwide are combining wine touring (and making!) with local traditions, for total cultural immersion. This year, we’ve compiled some peak wine experiences with the potential to make 2020 a most memorable year for your favorite wine lover. And, well, because they are likely to open a few bottles at home too, we’ve got the best tools for them.