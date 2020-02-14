From Sparkling Rosé to Premium Champagne: The 10 Best Bottles of Bubbly for Valentine’s Day

While high-pressure ad tactics this week might have you thinking your relationship will be on the rocks without a candle-lit restaurant reservation or a dazzling declaration of adoration worthy of a Hallmark movie, none of that’s true. A statement of love on Valentine’s Day gets no better—or simpler—than a terrific bottle of sparkling wine. We’ve collected our latest favorites here, heavy on rosé (because, you know…Valentine’s Day), so you can pull off a last-minute coup de maître. Any of them would say all that needs to be said. Well, you might consider adding the best potato chips you can find, and some caviar to spoon on top…maybe a little crème fraîche…we’ll stop now.