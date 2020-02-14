Quantcast
// RR One

From Sparkling Rosé to Premium Champagne: The 10 Best Bottles of Bubbly for Valentine’s Day

Grab one of these on your way home tonight.

krug champagne Studio 106

While high-pressure ad tactics this week might have you thinking your relationship will be on the rocks without a candle-lit restaurant reservation or a dazzling declaration of adoration worthy of a Hallmark movie, none of that’s true. A statement of love on Valentine’s Day gets no better—or simpler—than a terrific bottle of sparkling wine. We’ve collected our latest favorites here, heavy on rosé (because, you know…Valentine’s Day), so you can pull off a last-minute coup de maître. Any of them would say all that needs to be said. Well, you might consider adding the best potato chips you can find, and some caviar to spoon on top…maybe a little crème fraîche…we’ll stop now.

More Wine

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Wine

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad