The 6 Best Wines to Pair With High-End Takeout, According to One of LA’s Best Somms

When Covid-19 abruptly shuttered dine-in service for restaurants across the country, many of our favorites pivoted to offering their dishes as inventive, high-end take-away experiences. And even with restaurants now re-opening, the trend of luxury take-out seems here to stay. There’s just one problem: You can’t bring home the sommelier to suggest the perfect wine pairing. So we called Rick Arline, the dynamic wine director at dearly departed Los Angeles restaurant Auburn—he’s now preparing to open his own establishment in West Hollywood later this year—and asked him to choose the best bottles for six superlative take-out meals from award-winning restaurants across the country.