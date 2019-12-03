21 Outstanding Wines Even Your Wine-Snob Friends Will Love

Choosing a meaningful bottle of wine for every enophile on your list can be almost as tricky as channeling their taste in accessories. Yet just a little thought given to pairing bottle to personality and taste can yield apt matches. For the traditionalist, you want a classic. For the adventurer, it should be a discovery. For someone who craves being ever in the know, give an inaugural release. And for all those who love to live large, make it a big bottle—maybe an enormous bottle.

We have you covered here, with a range of stellar gift possibilities, from the West Coast to Europe, South America to Australia. Across the board, they have potential for years in the cellar, but they’re also approachable enough to give a great deal of pleasure this holiday season—starting with two memorable Champagnes from the remarkable 2008 vintage.