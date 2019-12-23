9 Mini-Bottles of Wine That Make Perfect Last-Minute Gifts

Sure, slipping an appropriately carat-ed bauble in her stocking would be a nice touch (or, say, an engraved cash clip in his). But this year, why not embrace the spirit of the moment—the one that puts experience before thing—and fill your favorite’s stocking with the consumable they love? Whole bottles would be a little awkward, it’s true. But more and more wineries have been fixing that problem by bottling some of their best wines in splits (375 ml), perfect for tucking (and sharing). The advantages stack up, not the least of which is that these minis are so darn cute. They keep commitment minimal—no need to open a whole bottle (this might even be a solo indulgence). And the best fact of all: Wine ages faster in small formats; these babies might have matured so far that you can pop the corks before getting out of bed on Christmas morning. Hide some glasses nearby.