Golden Vines, the Oscars of the Wine World, Hands Out Its Awards and Raises $1.1 Million for Charity

Some of the best wine makers in the world, along with collectors and enthusiasts, attended a star-studded gala in Florence last night to celebrate the winners of the Golden Vines, 2022. And, of course, to drink an impressive roll call of prestigious wines and vintages. Dubbed the Oscars of fine wine, the awards recognize the best producers across the wine and spirits world. Winners included Ridge Vineyards, Penfolds, Champagne Louis Roederer, István Szepsy and Domaine de la Romanée Conti.

But the backslapping had purpose as the Golden Vines—the conclusion of a three-day series of meals, tastings and excursions—raises money for the Gérard Basset Foundation, which supports diversity and inclusion in the wine, spirits and hospitality sectors. The foundation provides educational and career opportunities for potential young wine makers, sommeliers, and other professionals, with an emphasis on those from minority or disadvantaged backgrounds. Over $1.1 million was raised over the course of the event from auctions and donations.

Now in its second year, the Golden Vines Awards were created by Lewis Chester DipWSET to honor the legacy of Chester’s friend and business partner, Gérard Basset OBE MW MS, who died in January 2019 from cancer.

Diversity Awards winners Golden Vines

The venue, the Palazzo Vecchio Salone de Cinquecento, Florence’s historic town hall which dates back to the end of the 15th century, was suitably grand and served as an ornate backdrop for a series of performances by award-winning singer-songwriter Celeste and new artist Sekou Sylla—not to mention a dramatic five-course tasting menu by three Michelin-star chef Massimo Bottura, paired with a wow wine list: Dom Pérignon P2, Trimbach Clos Saint Hune, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d’Yquem and Richard Hennessy Cognac.

Winners received a newly commissioned trophy in the shape of a giant ‘popped’ Champagne cork, produced by Amorim Cork and royal-warrant holders Grant MacDonald, with artwork from Ethopian-Italian artist, RED. Each award comes in a specially designed and produced trunk-case by Gucci, one of the event sponsors, along with Vista Jet and LVMH. Robb Report is the official media partner of The Golden Vines.

Dinner for the night began with Dom Pérignon P2. Golden Vines

At The Golden Vines Gala Dinner and Auction, held on Saturday, October 15 at Tepidarium del Roster, a 19th century art nouveau greenhouse in Florence’s horticultural garden, there were more impressive culinary skills on display, this time by Michelin-starred chefs Davide Oldani from D’O and Matteo Lorenzini from Osteria di Passignano. Wines paired included Champagne Krug, Emidio Pepe Vermentino, Solaia, Taylor’s Port and The Macallan.

After the awards ceremony on Sunday, Nina Basset, Gérard’s widow, told Robb Report, “We have been bowled over by the amazing generosity of so many in supporting the Golden Vines and Gérard Basset Foundation. Thanks to the many people involved, be they sponsors, donators, supporters and the team who made it all possible.” Next year’s Golden Vines will be held in Paris in October.