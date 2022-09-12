Oscar-Winning Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto Just Created a Symphony Inspired by Krug Champagne

Musicians draw inspiration from all sorts of places. As it turns out, even Champagne can be a muse.

The Grammy- and Oscar-winning composer Ryuichi Sakamoto recently collaborated with Krug Champagne to create a symphony inspired by the house’s bubbly. Sakamoto tasted a selection of Krug and translated each bottle’s tasting notes and his personal perceptions into a beautiful piece of music. (You can listen to it here.)

Krug first connected with Sakamoto in 2019. Over 18 months, he tasted the house’s prized champers and communicated with Krug’s cellar master Julie Cavil. The composer’s team even visited Reims to record the sounds of Krug, from the vineyard to the cellars. In the end, Sakamoto created “Suite for Krug in 2008,” a symphony in three parts inspired by three of the house’s 2008 vintages: the Krug Clos du Mesnil 2008, the Krug 2008 and the Krug Grande Cuvée 164th Edition.

The first movement, a solo, draws from the purity and precision of Krug Clos du Mesnil 2008, which is made from a single grape variety sourced from a single parcel. The second, which features a string ensemble accompanied by woodwinds and percussion, recalls the intensity and elegance of Krug 2008. And the final movement, performed by a full orchestra, embodies the breadth of Krug Grande Cuvée 164th Edition.

“I was on a quest for harmony from multiple sounds, instrumental and electronic,” Sakamoto said in a statement. “Everyone finds something in Krug Grande Cuvée 164th Edition that strikes them in a personal way—each experience is unique. My third movement is the same, each listener will take away something different.”

Krug has long been a proponent of music pairings as a way to enhance its Champagnes. The house’s Krug Echoes series has brought composers, musicians and immersive sound artists into the fold to create new pieces based on their respective tasting experiences. Past contributors include the musician Ozark Henry, the violinist Iwao Furusawa and the composer and pianist Kris Bowers, among others.

The latest in the series, Sakamoto’s symphony is wondrous, perfect for throwing on whether you’re drinking Krug or just relaxing at home.