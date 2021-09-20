From Michelin-Star Dining to Fine Wines: One Drop’s Next Auction Is a Litany of Luxury

You’ve heard about the miracle of turning water into wine. Now, with a little help from some friends, the One Drop Foundation is turning wine into water.

One Drop is a charity with a mission to ensure sustainable access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene for the world’s vulnerable communities. On November 19, the Foundation is partnering with Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse, Cirque de Soleil and One Drop founder Guy Laliberté and French auction house Artcurial to organize a fine wine and culinary-themed auction at a gala charity event in Paris. One of the lots even has a rock ’n’ roll angle: A double Magnum of IGT 1530 (an elite Tuscan wine) signed by Sting, Trudie Styler and vintner Riccardo Cotarella, accompanied by a guitar signed by Sting and a unique experience at the Tenuta Il Palagio domain, offered by Sting.

The initiative, called La Cuvée One Drop, will include two separate fine wine and spirits auctions. The first is a one-day online sale on November 4, handled by Artcurial. The second, on November 19, is an in-person event for 250 guests to be held at Pavillon Dauphine in Paris. The gala dinner, presented by Alain Ducasse, will include both silent and live auctions consisting of fine wines, spirits and travel and epicurean experiences. Buyers who are unable to attend can place bids online and by phone. Highlights include:

– A mathusalem of Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru Champagne, numbered and laser-signed in the glass by the three barons Benjamin, Eric and Philippe de Rothschild, accompanied by lunch or dinner in the Champagne house’s private hotel and a one-night stay at Domaine Les Crayères, offered by Champagne Barons de Rothschild and Domaine Les Crayères.

– A jeroboam of Richebourg 2015 from Domaine Grivot, offered by the Grivot family.

– A unique experience in the company of Alain Ducasse, including a gourmet dinner for five at the Restaurant Le Meurice Alain Ducasse in the chef’s private dining room and an aperitif in his presence, offered by Alain Ducasse and Le Meurice.

– A mathusalem of Bienvenues-Bâtard-Montrachet 2010 from Domaine Ramonet, offered by Caves Carrière.

– A two-night stay in a suite at the five-star Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey, two dinners at the Michelin-starred restaurant, private tours, tastings, a private lunch at Château Faugères, a case of six engraved bottles from Silvio Denz’s vineyards and a set of the Lalique 100 Points glassware collection by James Suckling, offered by Silvio Denz, owner of Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey and chairman of Lalique.

– A mathusalem of Fleur de Miraval Champagne signed by Brad Pitt, offered by the Perrin family and Brad Pitt.

– A seven-day, six-night stay for 20 people at Kauhale Pilialoha, Hawaii’s most exclusive retreat, at Guy Laliberté’s beautiful estate, with on-site staff and a selection of six cases of wine and champagne for the stay, offered by Guy Laliberté.

– A magnum of Grand Cru Richebourg 2016, offered by Domaine Méo-Camuzet.

– A mathusalem of Musigny Grand Cru 2000, offered by Domaine Jacques-Frédéric Mugnier.

– A jeroboam of Montrachet 2016, L’Exceptionnelle Vendange des 7 Domaines, offered by Domaine Leflaive and Brice de La Morandière.

– A bottle of Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling Trockenbeerenauslese 1993, offered by Markus Molitor.

– A mathusalem of Amour de Deutz 2006, numbered 97/362, Deutz-Christofle, accompanied by a two-night stay at Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa, including a private lunch at Maison Deutz and a private tour, offered by Maison Deutz.

– Twelve bottles of the first Alain Ducasse Saké Sparklingen, Shichiken de Yamanash, offered by Alain Ducasse and Gérard Margeon.

Since it was founded in 2007, the One Drop Foundation has pursued creating a world where everyone has access to living conditions that allow empowerment and development. Its mission is to ensure sustainable access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene for some of the most vulnerable communities, through various partnerships. It creates novel fundraising initiatives supported by a community of partners and donors, and in the past, it’s been supported by several watch brands, including Audemars Piguet and Richard Mille. For information on how to participate in La Cuvée One Drop, contact lacuveeonedrop@onedrop.org.