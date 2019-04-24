LVMH Has Just Discovered a Way to Make Bordeaux-Style Wines in China

At 8,500 feet above sea level, in the foothills of the Himalayas, the tag “Made in China” is getting a startling new spin. The product in question here, in the northern reaches of the Yunnan province, which borders Tibet, isn’t a factory commodity. It’s a unique luxury item wrested painstakingly from this remote and challenging land itself: wine. Specifically, Ao Yun, which translates to “flying (or roaming) above the clouds.”

China-grown wine isn’t a new phenomenon by any means. A couple of regions—most notably Ningxia and Shandong—are gaining reputable traction for their bottles. But in a warren of more than 300 tiny blocks of vineyards spread among four villages on the steep banks

of the Mekong River, in the southwest of China far from the better-known regions, Ao Yun isn’t taking a slow-growth route to mere respectability. With only two vintages under its belt, the young winery has already garnered critical international acclaim for its Cabernet Sauvignon blend. In terms of price alone ($300 retail), owner Moët Hennessy has positioned Ao Yun in the ranks of bottles from the top Bordeaux-variety-producing regions of the world.

And yet Ao Yun is trying to be nothing like any of those wines. The beverage branch of the French luxury company LVMH set out to find its own unique terroir in China—an increasingly important wine market, now second only to the United States in volume consumption. And the team tasked with the search took its time—four years, according to winemaker Maxence Dulou, a native of France, who has worked in both Bordeaux and Burgundy. “We asked, ‘Can we find it in China?’” he says. “‘Land that will produce fine and elegant wine?’ We sent a 70-year- old man to scout. He was on a mission, and we knew we needed to be brave and confident that we could do this.”

That man was Tony Jordan, a consultant who spent more than 20 years as a Moët Hennessy winemaker and executive. In 2011, Jordan found the spot, a four-hour drive from the city of Shangri-La (now more than just a figment of James Hilton’s imagination in the 1933 novel Lost Horizon), nestled at the base of the dramatic Meili Snow Mountains. Farmers there were already working steeply terraced vineyards, planted in an earlier venture, in part to give themselves an opportunity to earn more income, in addition to the corn, barley, wheat, walnuts, black pigs and yaks they tend year-round. Even though oversight of the winemaking had been neglected, when Jordan tasted the wine, he knew—given the right expertise—it could be great. (And at the risk of vast understatement, Moët has some serious expertise.)