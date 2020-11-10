You Can Now Personalize Bottles of Moet & Chandon Champagne for Your Loved Ones

Most of us may not be able to gather for the holidays this year in the way we’re used to doing, but that doesn’t mean it won’t still be a time of celebration. And what goes better with celebration than champagne? Moët & Chandon’s new program ensures that every bottle of bubbly you send to loved ones is extra special.

Dubbed Specially Yours, the program allows you to put your text of choice on the metallic boxes that contain Moet’s Impérial Brut or Rosé Impérial champagnes. The company provides a healthy list of suggested words for those unsure of what to say or you can offer your own message as long as it remains within the 16-character limit.

Moët Impérial Brut is the house’s flagship golden wine brimming with fruity notes of apple, pear, white peach and citrus. Moët Rosé Impérial, on the other hand, has a distinct pink hue (and coordinating box) with a flavor profile rich in red fruits and berries. They share a crisp, bright taste that’s almost universally appealing and a safe bet even for those who always seem difficult to shop for.

A bottle of fine champagne is a welcome gift on nearly any occasion, but it has even deeper meaning this year. According to Moët & Chandon, one in four Americans report they won’t be able to travel to see friends and family for the upcoming holiday season. Coming up with a gift to try and make up for the physical distance can be both stressful and time-consuming. But this sparkling champagne is a no-brainer. Not only is either style appropriate for toasting around a crackling fire, but their bright flavors are ideal for sipping on to cut through a hearty holiday meal.

Moët Impérial Brut is available for $40 while Moët Rosé Impérial retails for $60.

