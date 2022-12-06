Quantcast
Take a Napa Wine Tour With Carlton McCoy

The master sommelier invites a Robb Report reader and nine of their guests on a curated wine tour and tasting experience.

Stony Hill Vineyard wines Courtesy of Stony Hill Vineyard

Carlton McCoy, the renowned master sommelier and visionary behind some of Napa Valley’s most critically acclaimed vineyards, has invited a Robb Report reader and nine of their guests to join him on a curated wine tour and tasting experience. 

McCoy, the charismatic star of CNN’s culinary travel show Nomad, will personally guide the all-access one-day excursion to four historic Napa wineries: Heitz Cellar, Stony Hill, Burgess and Ink Grade, all of which he runs as CEO of Lawrence Wine Estates. McCoy has masterminded an ambitious program of legacy-vineyard acquisitions over the past four years. He is assisted in his mission to blast fresh air into some of Napa’s fustier corners by a diverse and youthful team, who share a commitment to integrity and purity in winemaking. 

On the tour, which can take place any time from spring 2023, guests will be treated to barrel tastings with winemakers and a private lunch with wine pairings at Burgess, before ending the day on the Oak Terrace at Stony Hill, where winemaker Jaimee Motley will host a private dinner overlooking the estate’s historic vineyards. Each guest will take home quite the party favor: a 12-bottle collection of rare wines, selected by McCoy valued at over $5,000. $115,000 

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300.

