New York City Just Got Its First Champagne Vending Machine

New Yorkers just got one more reason to pop the bubbly. The city’s first-ever Champagne vending machine has landed in midtown Manhattan to bring city dwellers the finest French fizz at the push of a button.

The brand new coin-operated Moët & Chandon machine is fittingly located in the snazzy Lexington Hotel, where the glamorous Champagne aficionado Marilyn Monroe once lived. You’ll find it right by the hotel’s new Roaring ’20s-inspired bar—The Stayton Room—where you can also purchase the gold coin you’ll need to operate the machine ($25 each).

Champagne seekers simply put the gold coin—which is inscribed with the Moët & Chandon logo, of course—into the bubbly dispenser and then pick between a 200 ml bottle of Imperial Brut or Imperial Rosé, each of which comes perfectly chilled and with a complimentary flute.

“We are extremely proud to unveil the first Moët & Chandon vending machine in New York City,” said The Lexington Hotel’s director of sales and marketing William van Wassenhove. “This is an exciting time for The Lexington Hotel as we just introduced The Stayton Room, and we continue to evolve with this next chapter in our story.”

Of course, it’s not the first time Moët & Chandon’s vending machines have popped up stateside. In 2017, the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Las Vegas rolled out the country’s first bubbly dispenser. Then, earlier this year, the Ritz Carlton in Naples unleashed the Champagne vending machine in Italy.

But if you’d rather not share your bubbly with the general public, Neiman Marcus offers a customizable Moët & Chandon vending machine for the home at a neat $35,000. Available in black, white or gold, the 1,000-lb beauty comes fully stocked with 360 mini bottles and can be emblazoned with your family name of favorite expression. Now, if we could just get one for the office.