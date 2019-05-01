Paso Robles Might Just Rival Napa When It Comes to Reds

Napa is like the Hollywood of winemaking: Its name alone evokes its craft, and its annual releases are eagerly awaited. But a new carpet of reds is rolling out in Central California as sleeper region Paso Robles gains increasing recognition as one of the state’s best sources of Bordeaux-style wine. Bottles of its Cabernet Sauvignons are now regularly earning critics’ scores in the mid- to high-90s and competing with the best of California—and France.

Modern winemakers have been laying down roots in this old ranching countryside for more than 50 years, producing passable, if not quite impressive, Cabs and Rhône varieties. But the region’s real eureka moment came in 1999, when Daniel and Georges Daou, cofounders of Daou Vineyards, realized Paso’s winning blend of Bordeaux-style soils and Napa-like climate (minus some of the rain) and began their search for the ideal spot. Combining that rare formula with the exacting winemaking practices of more established regions, the brothers aimed to produce wines that would pass the ultimate blind test—and 20 years later, they actually do. “I challenge anyone to open their favorite Napa Cab with our Reserve Cabernet, and you’ll be astonished at the quality it delivers in comparison,” Daniel says.