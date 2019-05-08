Penfolds Will Pop the Cork on its First Ever Champagne Tomorrow

The result of his determination is Penfolds’s first Champagne: a 2012 cuvée ($200)—an equal split between Pinot Noir and Chardonnay—that will be released May 9. Gago says he was going for a style somewhere between “big and delicate fairy floss. Elegant, but it has power beneath it.” The wine tastes light on its feet with a surprising burst of fruit on the finish.

Gago, who is revered for Grange, his award-winning Syrah, has long had a taste for bubbly; it was the subject of his bachelor’s thesis, and his first position as a vintner was making it. He’s also an enthusiastic collector. “No matter how much Champagne you have in your cellar,” he says, “it’s never enough.”