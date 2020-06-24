Robb Report’s New Rare & Fine Program Launches With 6 Extraordinary Wines

At Robb Report we’ve had the pleasure of tasting incredible wines and spirits made all over the globe. While that world keeps expanding, it seems harder than every to get our hands on really exceptional bottles.

Robb Report‘s new program, Rare & Fine, has been established to correct that. With this collection, we’ll be releasing a special range of products so that you can taste what we taste and sample the extraordinary things that we’ve come to love. In coordination with the release of our Best of the Best issue, our first offering is a collaboration between Robb Report and Wally’s Wine & Spirits, and it’s available now: a unique case of six curated bottles of fine wine.

Inside you’ll find our overall Best of the Best wine winner, Penfolds 2015 Grange—it’s not hyperbole to say that this is the best shiraz (or syrah) in the world—as well as our vote for Best Domestic White wine, Marciano Estate 2018 Blanc, a stunning Sauvignon Blanc from Napa Valley that shows the West Coast can produce a white wine every bit as savory, sophisticated and cellar-worthy as the Loire, Bordeaux or Burgundy. And speaking of Burgundies, you’ll find two of them in this case—the 2015 Chateau de La Tour 2015 Clos Vougeot, an exemplary Pinot Noir made for pairing with a rich, savory herbed chicken and mushroom dish, and the Domaine de Chateau de Meursault 2015 Les Charmes, a Chardonnay from a premier cru estate (the highest designation in Côte de Beaune), rife with the ideal balance of citrus, nutty and spice flavors that make meursault one of the world’s most sought-after whites.

We also include a classic star from Napa Valley—the Shafer 2015 Hillside Select Cabernet Sauvignon. This single-vineyard wine has been rated 98 points or greater by most critics, and it’s outstanding for its silkiness, even at this age. It has enough acid to hold in the cellar, but it’s hard to resist the urge to pour a glass now. Lush blueberry and cassis notes are tempered by earthy tobacco and graphite mineral notes and a warm meatiness. It’s not overblown, but just right. Finally, rounding out the collection is an Italian wine by a producer that’s become a household name in oenophile circles, the Ornellaia 2016. This Tuscan beauty from Bolgheri (arguably one of the globe’s best parcels of wine-growing land) will only improve with age, if you can resist opening it now and sampling its layers of berry, coffee and licorice. It’s a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Cab Franc with a splash of Petit Verdot that deepens its velvety mouthfeel.

You’ll never find a case quite like this one—these are bottles that sell out and are rarely found together in one place. Together they typically retail for about $2,100. We’ve created just 100 cases, offered at a discount. These Burgundies, the Grange, Ornellaia, they don’t go on sale. When they’re gone, they’re gone.

And just to be clear—this isn’t a wine club or subscription box. When you order this first edition of Rare & Fine, you’re not signing on to receive a monthly shipment of something. You’ll receive just this single case of six wines (though I think you might wish you had a second bottle of each), along with our tasting notes and pairing suggestions to make the most of the experience.

We plan to continue the Rare & Fine program with other—still top secret—offerings in the months to come, and those early adopters who purchase this initial collection will also be among the first to hear about what’s on deck.