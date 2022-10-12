Veuve Clicquot Teamed Up With Smeg for a Limited-Edition Champagne Fridge

Champagne lovers, rejoice: If a bottle of Veuve Clicquot isn’t quite enough for you, how about a whole refrigerator inspired by the iconic bubbly?

The Champagne house has teamed up with the Italian brand Smeg on two fridges (one small, one large) decked out in Veuve’s signature golden-yellow hue. It’s the perfect purchase for the biggest Champagne fans among us—and a strikingly beautiful item to brighten up your kitchen.

Both models feature the 1950s-inspired design that Smeg has become known for, whether on its large appliances or its smaller ones, like toasters, coffee makers and stand mixers. The larger of the two fridges, the Fab 28, is a full-size model with loads of storage, great for families or singletons who simply love to cook, eat and drink. There’s three adjustable glass shelves, two drawers and a glass crisper cover; up top, the freezer compartment also comes with an ice-cube tray.

The inside of the smaller fridge Williams Sonoma

On the more petite side, the Fab 10 is ideal for the home bar. Standing the same height as most standard kitchen counters, it fits a lot into its little frame. The compact freezer sits atop two adjustable glass shelves and a crisper drawer. Along the door, you’ll find a stationary bottle shelf (for all that Veuve, of course) as well as two adjustable shelves. For eco-conscious shoppers, energy-efficient LED lighting makes it easy to see what’s inside, and the fridge has a low 142 kilowatt-hours per year power consumption.

In terms of other specs, both models come with an automatic defroster, but the Fab 10 has static cooling while the Fab 28 has multi-flow cooling. You’re also able to get the smaller fridge with a left- or right-hinge door, while the larger one comes only with the right-hinge option.

Made in Italy and currently available at Williams Sonoma, the Fab 10 will set you back $4,000 and the Fab 28 $6,000. That’s about how much a stay at the Hotel Clicquot would cost you—but you’ll get to enjoy your fridge all year long.