A 100-Point Sonoma Wine Sojourn

Vérité, whose highly sought-after wines have received a total of 17 100-point scores, sits just outside the town of Healdsburg, Sonoma’s wine capital. Since its founding in 1998, the winery has combined French grape varieties and viniculture techniques with the area’s unique California terroir. In 2023, it will open an aboveground barrel room, called a chai (no, not like the tea), also designed to offer a luxurious and intimate tasting experience befitting the celebrated vintages.

This gift, just for Robb Report readers, will offer three couples the opportunity to tour the recently renovated Vérité Estate and experience a blending seminar and tasting with father-and-daughter winemaking team Pierre and Hélène Seillan. You will also enjoy a helicopter flight, allowing you to see the property and its environs from the skies, and a private dinner in the chai paired with Vérité wines. On departure, each couple will receive a complete set of all 17 of Vérité’s 100-point wines to add to their cellars. $75,000.

