Bid on Rare Wine Today at an Incredible Sotheby’s Auction

Oenophiles can get their hands on some of this prized bounty at an auction being held at Sotheby’s today, March 20. The French luxury goods house is selling a selection of wines from its cellar, with all proceeds benefitting the Cartier Philanthropy Foundation. Forming part of the London auction house’s Finest & Rare wines auction, the Cartier collection presents 250 lots comprising around 2,000 bottles.

Both the left and right bank Bordeaux crus are well represented. There are four bottles of Chateau Margaux 2009 (about $2,400-3,200), three of Latour 1929 ($3,975-5,300) – a Pauillac known for its full bodied spice and red fruit flavors. There are some prized Burgundies on offer, from the Chambertin Clos de Beze 2009 Faiveley (12 bottles $2,400-3500). One of the jewels in the crown is a single bottle of Romanée Conti 2006, with an estimate of $13,250-18,550.

“Regaring the Latour, at the time, 1928 and1929 were two of the greatest vintages of the century for Bordeaux, comparable with the legendary 1899 and 1900,” says Stephen Mould, Sotheby’s head of wine, Europe. “The 1929 Latour is one of the most famous wines of this vintage. It has been described as having a bouquet of great penetration, with great fruit and balance on the palate, with elegance and purity of fruit. The weather conditions at the time were considered to be exceptional. The 2006 Romanée Conti was produced from a difficult vintage, but with an excellent end to the growing season, turned this vintage around. With very careful selection, the harvest produced sweet, ripe fruit enabling Bernard Noblet’s team to produce a wine of great concentration with long aftertaste and huge fruit.”

Arguably the finest Sauternes in the world, those seeking the toasted peach notes of Chateau D-yquem can bid for the five bottles of the 1916 vintage, with an estimate of $6,600-8,000.

“Cartier cultivates its singularity in its way to be open to the world, with curiosity, generosity and a spirit of sharing, including sharing good food and good wine with our guests. In this respect, Cartier has accumulated a great wine collection through the years. We thought that, in our time, it was more meaningful to share this amazing wine collection with a larger audience of inspired connoisseurs all over the world, and we are thankful to Sotheby’s for making this possible,” adds Cyrille Vigneron, CEO of Cartier International.