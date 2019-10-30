Sotheby’s Is Now Selling Wine That You Don’t Have to Buy at Auction

Time and time again, Sotheby’s has shown that it knows a thing or two about selling other people’s wine and spirits. And now, one year after selling the world’s most expensive bottle of wine, the auction house is finally getting into the business itself.

Sotheby’s has just announced that it is launching its own line of wine, aptly called the Own Label Collection, according to Food & Wine. But unlike the 1945 Romanee-Conti it sold for $558,000 last year, these will have a price point that even casual wine drinkers can swallow.

Through decades of selling only the finest wine the world has to offer, the auction house has developed a number of connections in the industry and is ready to utilize them. On the Sotheby’s wine website, Jaime Ritchie, head of global wine business, wrote: “The wines are made by producers with whom we have had a long relationship, because we enjoy both the wines and the individual personalities behind them, so naturally many have become good friends.”

The line will consist of 12 wines with prices ranging from $16.95 to $39.95 per bottle. Varieties include a 2018 Sancerre from France (available for $22.95), a 2017 Saint-Emilion from Bordeaux ($34.95) and a 2017 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir ($39.95), along with the Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs Champagne ($36.95) the company has been selling since 2012. Bottles can also be bought in themed batches of six ($150-$175) or as an entire collection ($325).

But while Own Label bottles will be sold at prices that any oenophile can afford, Sotheby’s has still gone all out to provide customers with quality wine. According to Ritchie, “Each wine has a specific Lot Number that represents the specific wine and producer, giving a strong link to our heritage as an auction house. The labels have been designed to be modern while representing the authenticity of each region and reflecting each winery.”