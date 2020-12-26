Dom Perignon 2010 vs Krug Grande Cuvée 168th Edition: Which Champagne Would You Rather Pop on NYE?

The new year can’t come soon enough, and celebrations, whether large or small, need some bubbly. Enter two big new releases from two heavyweights of the division. But while these Champagnes may share a region—and a parent company in LVMH—that’s about where their similarities end. Dom is a single vintage, one of the few from a notoriously troubled year in winemaking; the Krug is a blend of 198 wines from a range of 16 years. Whether you’re celebrating the end of a rough year or a hopeful beginning, this should help you decide which to pop for the big countdown to 2021. May the old year disappear as fast as the liquid in one of these bottles.
|
Dom Pérignon
|
Krug Grande Cuvée
|
PRICE
$188
|
PRICE
$200
|BOTTLES PRODUCED
1,000,000+
|BOTTLES PRODUCED
500,000
|POP IT AT…
The start of an all-nighter,
|POP IT AT…
No way. The brand has pushed a #noflute
|
DRINK IT IN A FLUTE?
Sure. Dom Pérignon partnered with
|
DRINK IT IN A FLUTE?
No way. The brand has pushed a #noflute
|CHAMPAGNE DOMAINE (IN ACRES)
2,800
|
CHAMPAGNE DOMAINE (IN ACRES)
50
|
TASTING NOTES
Tropical fruits such as mango, pineapple
|
TASTING NOTES
Almonds, hazelnuts, honey
|
NEAR DISASTER
The region endured two nights of torrential
|
NEAR DISASTER
The 2012 grapes–the wine’s backbone-
|
SOUNDTRACK
“Dom Pérignon, let the Champagne spill!”
|
SOUNDTRACK
*Insert sounds of jazz piano and violin here*
|
NAMED AFTER
A 17th-century Benedictine monk.
|
NAMED AFTER
The German immigrant who founded it.
|
BRAND SHARES A BIRTHDAY WITH
Gucci (1921)
|
BRAND SHARES A BIRTHDAY WITH
Glenmorangie (1843)
|
Superlative
Most Likely to Succeed
|
Superlative
Biggest Over-Achiever
|
FAMOUS FRIEND
Lenny Kravitz. He designed the label on a
|
FAMOUS FRIEND
Madonna. She once said her guilty pleasure was
|
LEGEND HAS IT
That Brother Pérignon famously said, “Come quickly,
|
LEGEND HAS IT
That it’s a Krug family tradition for newborns to taste