Dom Perignon 2010 vs Krug Grande Cuvée 168th Edition: Which Champagne Would You Rather Pop on NYE?

The new year can’t come soon enough, and celebrations, whether large or small, need some bubbly. Enter two big new releases from two heavyweights of the division. But while these Champagnes may share a region—and a parent company in LVMH—that’s about where their similarities end. Dom is a single vintage, one of the few from a notoriously troubled year in winemaking; the Krug is a blend of 198 wines from a range of 16 years. Whether you’re celebrating the end of a rough year or a hopeful beginning, this should help you decide which to pop for the big countdown to 2021. May the old year disappear as fast as the liquid in one of these bottles.

Dom Pérignon

2010

Krug Grande Cuvée

168th Edition

PRICE $188 PRICE $200 BOTTLES PRODUCED 1,000,000+ BOTTLES PRODUCED 500,000 POP IT AT… The start of an all-nighter,

so at least you can

remember it. POP IT AT… No way. The brand has pushed a #noflute

campaign across social media as a call to arms to ditch the skinny glass. DRINK IT IN A FLUTE? Sure. Dom Pérignon partnered with

Baccarat to create some. DRINK IT IN A FLUTE? No way. The brand has pushed a #noflute

campaign across social media as a call

to arms to ditch the skinny glass. CHAMPAGNE DOMAINE (IN ACRES) 2,800 CHAMPAGNE DOMAINE (IN ACRES) 50 TASTING NOTES Tropical fruits such as mango, pineapple

and melon.

TASTING NOTES Almonds, hazelnuts, honey

and brioche.

NEAR DISASTER The region endured two nights of torrential

August rain followed by intense heat, so the

2010 grapes had to be strategically harvest

before mold could ruin them. NEAR DISASTER The 2012 grapes–the wine’s backbone-

were plagued by hail. SOUNDTRACK “Dom Pérignon, let the Champagne spill!”

-Future SOUNDTRACK *Insert sounds of jazz piano and violin here*

Krug wines have their own playlists, created

as part of a study on the link between music

and flavor and written by artists after

their own tastings. NAMED AFTER A 17th-century Benedictine monk. NAMED AFTER The German immigrant who founded it. BRAND SHARES A BIRTHDAY WITH Gucci (1921) BRAND SHARES A BIRTHDAY WITH Glenmorangie (1843) Superlative Most Likely to Succeed Superlative Biggest Over-Achiever FAMOUS FRIEND Lenny Kravitz. He designed the label on a

DP vintage-2008 limited edition.

FAMOUS FRIEND Madonna. She once said her guilty pleasure was

“French fries and Krug Rosé Champagne.”

LEGEND HAS IT That Brother Pérignon famously said, “Come quickly,

I am tasting the stars.” The line was most likely just

marketing fluff. He didn’t invent Champagne,

although he did greatly improve the process of

winemaking. LEGEND HAS IT

That it’s a Krug family tradition for newborns to taste

Champagne before their mother’s milk.