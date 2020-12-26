Quantcast
Dom Perignon 2010 vs Krug Grande Cuvée 168th Edition: Which Champagne Would You Rather Pop on NYE?

A delicious battle of the bubbly.

champagne Tristan Gassert/Unsplash

The new year can’t come soon enough, and celebrations, whether large or small, need some bubbly. Enter two big new releases from two heavyweights of the division. But while these Champagnes may share a region—and a parent company in LVMH—that’s about where their similarities end. Dom is a single vintage, one of the few from a notoriously troubled year in winemaking; the Krug is a blend of 198 wines from a range of 16 years. Whether you’re celebrating the end of a rough year or a hopeful beginning, this should help you decide which to pop for the big countdown to 2021. May the old year disappear as fast as the liquid in one of these bottles.

Dom Pérignon
2010
Dom Perignon vintage champagne

Krug Grande Cuvée
168th Edition
Krug Grande Cuvée 168th Edition

PRICE

$188

PRICE

$200
BOTTLES PRODUCED

1,000,000+

 BOTTLES PRODUCED

500,000
POP IT AT…

The start of an all-nighter,
so at least you can
remember it.

 POP IT AT…

No way. The brand has pushed a #noflute
campaign across social media as a call to arms to ditch the skinny glass.

DRINK IT IN A FLUTE?

Sure. Dom Pérignon partnered with
Baccarat to create some.

DRINK IT IN A FLUTE?

No way. The brand has pushed a #noflute
campaign across social media as a call
to arms to ditch the skinny glass.
CHAMPAGNE DOMAINE (IN ACRES)

2,800

CHAMPAGNE DOMAINE (IN ACRES)

50

TASTING NOTES

Tropical fruits such as mango, pineapple
and melon.
pineapple

TASTING NOTES

Almonds, hazelnuts, honey
and brioche.
brioche loaf

NEAR DISASTER

The region endured two nights of torrential
August rain followed by intense heat, so the
2010 grapes had to be strategically harvest
before mold could ruin them.

NEAR DISASTER

The 2012 grapes–the wine’s backbone-
were plagued by hail.

SOUNDTRACK

“Dom Pérignon, let the Champagne spill!”
-Future

SOUNDTRACK

*Insert sounds of jazz piano and violin here*
Krug wines have their own playlists, created
as part of a study on the link between music
and flavor and written by artists after
their own tastings.

NAMED AFTER

A 17th-century Benedictine monk.

NAMED AFTER

The German immigrant who founded it.

BRAND SHARES A BIRTHDAY WITH

Gucci (1921)

BRAND SHARES A BIRTHDAY WITH

Glenmorangie (1843)

Superlative

Most Likely to Succeed

Superlative

Biggest Over-Achiever

FAMOUS FRIEND

Lenny Kravitz. He designed the label on a
DP vintage-2008 limited edition.
Lenny Kravitz

FAMOUS FRIEND

Madonna. She once said her guilty pleasure was
“French fries and Krug Rosé Champagne.”
Madonna

LEGEND HAS IT

That Brother Pérignon famously said, “Come quickly,
I am tasting the stars.” The line was most likely just
marketing fluff. He didn’t invent Champagne,
although he did greatly improve the process of
winemaking.

LEGEND HAS IT

That it’s a Krug family tradition for newborns to taste
Champagne before their mother’s milk.

