Veuve Cliquot Teamed Up With Yayoi Kusama to Bring Its Latest Bubbly to the New York Botanical Garden

Instead of hosting its celebrated Polo Classic this year, Veuve Cliquot is giving New York locals and visitors the chance to enjoy its limited-edition La Grande Dame 2012 Champagne at the New York Botanical Garden.

You can order the bubbly (by the glass or bottle) with a menu of curated garden-inspired food pairings at the on-site restaurant, Hudson Garden Grill. In celebration of the New York Botanical Garden’s newest exhibit, KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature, you can purchase a Yayoi Kusuma-designed gift box of La Grande Dame Champagne for $195. There’s also a limited-edition bottle of La Grande Dame 2012, also designed by the artist, for $445.

Decorated with her signature dots and bright colors, Kusama’s uniquely designed bottles and gift boxes were created to spread the message of joy, hope and optimism. Veuve Cliquot collaborated with the world-renowned Japanese contemporary artist to highlight the brand’s prestigious Cuvée and its newest vintage. The chosen name of the bottle, La Grande Dame (The Great Lady), is a nod to from the wine maker’s honored Madame Clicquot, who became known as the Grande Dame of Champagne in the early 1800s. Cliquot took the reins of her husband’s business when she became a widow at age 27, blazing a trail as a woman entrepreneur. In a statement, the brand acknowledges Kusama as a modern-day grande dame and an iconic name in both the design and art worlds.

Reservations for the Hudson Grill pop-up and dining experience can be booked on Open Table. As for the installation, KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature will be on display until October 31st. To see both indoor and outdoor installations, visitors will need a KUSAMA Garden & Gallery Pass ticket. Prices range from $15 for children to $35 for adults, unless you are a member of the garden—in which case, visits are free.

Head over to the New York Botanical Garden and Hudson Garden Grill websites for more information.