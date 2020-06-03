Vino on Canvas? This One-Night Virtual Seminar Will Let You Explore the Intersections of Art and Wine

Wine and art are one of those classic pairings, and perhaps one we took for granted until extraordinary current events shut down their intersection in real time. If you count yourself among those missing the pairing, though, take heart. Napa Valley’s Bryant Estate, itself a longtime supporter of the arts, has partnered with the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, which include the De Young Museum and the Legion of Honor, in a creative way to bring the wine and the art (and experts to talk about both) into your own home.

On June 9, proprietor and vintner Bettina Bryant, along with winemaker Kathryn Carothers and estate director Tony McClung, joined by the Fine Arts Museums director and CEO Thomas P. Campbell and Renée Dreyfus, distinguished curator in charge of ancient art and interpretation, will host a Zoom webinar. Bryant Estate will ship a trio of rare wines ahead of time—bottles not available outside this event—for participants to sip during a discussion of the wines and the art of winemaking, as well as specific representations of wine in art through the centuries. The museum representatives will illustrate the latter through works from their collections. They’ll also offer a sneak preview of the much-anticipated exhibition Last Supper in Pompeii, slated to open this fall at the Legion of Honor.

The exclusive three bottle pack, including the 2012 Bryant Family Cabernet, 2014 Bettina Red Blend, and 2016 DB4, is being offered for $1,000, and 50 percent of the proceeds will go to the Museums’ recovery fund, designed to support the costs of reopening, so that exhibitions like the one on life in old Pompeii can in fact move forward, when we all can.

The evening promises remarkable access for wine collectors. Bryant Estate, whose wines have received seven perfect 100-point scores from top critics, has a three-year waiting list at this point. With a click, you can jump the line.