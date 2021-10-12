A Rare 1874 Vintage Perrier-Jouët Cuvée Champagne Is Heading to Auction

Back in the late 18th century, a bottle of Perrier-Jouët Brut Millésimé became the most expensive Champagne ever sold at auction. Now, that same record-breaking bubbly is popping up at Christie’s again.

The renowned 1874 vintage will feature in the auction house’s Finest and Rarest Wines and Spirits auction this December, alongside a collection of coveted cuvées carefully curated by Perrier-Jouët’s cellar master Séverine Frerson.

Blended by Charles Perrier, the son of the founder, the 1874 cuvée was the product of an excellent year and features prized Chardonnay grapes from Cramant (one of Perrier-Jouët’s original and most prestigious vineyards). With a quintessentially dry style, the Champagne was destined for the British market where it caused quite the stir. After setting a new record at Christie’s in 1888, the vintage stayed in the top spot until 1967.

More than a century later, it will go under the gavel at Christie’s once again and is expected to achieve between £10,000 and £15,000 (or roughly $13,600 and $20,400 at the current exchange rate). To top it off, the bubbly comes with a custom travel experience at the venerable Champagne house in France.

You and up to nine others will stay overnight at the Maison Belle Epoque in Epernay, the home of the founding family. The storied estate includes one of the largest private collections of French Art Nouveau in Europe and, of course, a lot of very tasty Champagne. Guests will enjoy a guided tour of the house and the cellars and savor a meal prepared by Michelin three-star chef Pierre Gagnaire with champagne pairings by Perrier-Jouët. There will also be a tasting of Perrier-Jouët’s full collection of current cuvées led by Frerson. You’ll even get to sip that elusive 1874 vintage.

Another highlight of the auction is a bottle of Perrier-Jouët Brut Millésimé 1964 created by the house’s sixth cellar master André Baveret. The champagne is expected to fetch between £700 and £1,000 (roughly $950 and $1,400) and also comes with a trip for two to the Maison Belle Epoque. The other Perrier-Jouët offerings will include Belle Epoque magnums from the 1970s-1990s, a Belle Epoque Blanc de Blanc from 2002 and Belle Epoque Rosés from 2004 and 2006.

The auction, which follows the announcement of a two-year global collaboration between Christie’s and Perrier-Jouët, will take place December 2-3. That’s your holiday bubbly sorted.