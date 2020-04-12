Who’s the Next You? Award-Winning Vintner Dan Petroski on Gail Wines’ Dan O’Brien

“I named my flagship wine Annia, after my mom. After my parents split up, she would go shopping every Saturday morning and buy a bottle of red wine to last the whole week. She would drink a glass every night, with ice cubes. When I started Massican, it was 100 percent white wine, kind of to fuck with her. She called and said the first white wine she would have was the one that was named after her. And when Dan started his project, he named it Gail, to pay homage to his mom, who passed away earlier than she should have. Then when he started to expand, it was family-focused too: He named the next one after his great-aunt Doris.

“He has two brothers who work in the wine industry, but I think of myself as almost part of the family, a stepbrother.”