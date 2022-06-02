A New Wine Scholarship Aims to Support Industry Professionals Affected by Geopolitical Conflict

In an effort to give back to the winemaking community, a new scholarship will support industry professionals who have been the victims of war or geopolitical conflict.

Artémis Domaines, the Gérard Basset Foundation and Liquid Icons have teamed up to offer the Artémis Domaines Golden Vines Victims of Conflict Scholarships, which will give five scholars six months of on-site viticultural and vinicultural training, worth up to 20,000 euros each. (Robb Report is serving as the media partner for this year’s Golden Vines Awards, run by the Gérard Basset Foundation and Liquid Icons.) In France, Château Latour, Clos de Tart, Domaine d’Eugénie and Château Grillet will participate, along with Eisele Vineyard in Napa Valley.

“No one who has been following the destruction that is taking place in Ukraine today cannot be moved and feel for the people whose lives have been so tragically impacted,” Frédéric Engerer, the CEO of Artémis Domaines, said in a statement. “We are, therefore, delighted to partner with the Gérard Basset Foundation and Liquid Icons to help our fellow industry colleagues whose lives and livelihoods have been so devastated by giving them an opportunity to get back on their feet and benefit from the incredible learning opportunities that they will have at the great estates that we are fortunate enough to own and manage.”

Applicants for the scholarships must be wine professionals, located anywhere in the world, who have been affected by a geopolitical conflict. They must already be working in the wine industry with appropriate qualifications, such as an advanced technician diploma in viticulture or oenology, and have experience at a vineyard or winery. Lastly, they will need to be conversational in both French and English. Ian Harris of the Gérard Basset Foundation, Hélène Génin of Château Latour and Jean Garandeau of Artémis Domaines will judge the applications.

“The work we do is firmly aimed at helping minorities and the less fortunate to achieve their dreams within the wine, spirits and hospitality industries through education, whether formal or on the job learning,” Lewis Chester, the CEO of Liquid Icons and the head of fundraising at the Gérard Basset Foundation, said in a statement. “We are so proud and honored that Artémis Domaines have agreed to work with us to help dedicated wine professionals who are victims of conflict in their own countries regain their dignity and chosen career path.”

Applications for the scholarships, due by July 4, are now open.