The Trump Administration Punts 100% Tariffs on European Goods to 2021

The news, as it trickled out last week, was by turns promising, confusing and in the end, maddeningly inconclusive. The wine industry and collectors held their breath over anticipated word about whether the Trump administration would, in fact, impose the punishing 100 percent tariff it had dangled over all European wines (along with other goods like cheese and luxury handbags). Would the price of a bottle of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tâche jump from $4,500, say, to $9,000?

The turn of events had all the trappings of international intrigue and elite watering-hole negotiations. French President Emmanuel Macron, last Monday, tweeted that he and President Trump had spoken, and he was confident there would be no imminent tariff escalation. Trump confirmed the productive conversation (by tweet)—“excellent,” he called it. Macron further indicated that the tariffs had been put on hold through the rest of this year, to give negotiations time. But, of course, Macron could only speak for France; the White House wasn’t commenting. So hopes were pinned on conversations between French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and our own Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, both of whom, conveniently, were in Davos, Switzerland, attending this year’s World Economic Forum.

At issue behind the 100 percent tariff threat is an EU plan to tax digital revenues in the countries where they’re generated, rather than where companies have their European headquarters (which is often in low-tax countries like Ireland). That, argues our administration, would unfairly hit our large tech corporations—Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon.

Threatening a tariff on European wine might sound like holding the wrong hostage, but it’s not without precedent. Old World wine lovers know that this salvo is merely an extension of a 25 percent tariff already levied last fall, over an equally unrelated trade issue: Europe’s subsidies for its plane manufacturer Airbus, which the World Trade Organization has deemed an unfair advantage over US companies like Boeing. That tariff, though, was selective. Only wines under 14 percent alcohol would be taxed; sparkling wine was excluded; and Spain was exempt. This time around, if the administration locks in 100 percent, the scope of goods affected is brutal—there’s no alcohol-level cutoff, sparkling wine is swept in, Spain doesn’t escape.

If you haven’t noticed any effect yet from last fall’s tariffs on the price of EU imports, it’s likely because, so far, the 25 percent margin has largely been absorbed by entities in the supply chain who don’t want to raise wine prices in the US market—EU wine producers, US importers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers. Rocco Lombardo, president of Wilson Daniels, a prominent wine marketing and sales company whose portfolio includes many prestigious European wines, explains: “Working with our European wine partners, we’ve been able to mitigate the tariffs.” But, he adds, “I don’t know how sustainable that is. In 6 to 12 months, we’ll have to revisit the situation.”

In the face of such massive, looming tariffs, Wilson Daniels has been proactive, according to Lombardo. It arranged with its Old World winery partners to ship nine months’ worth of product, and with that inventory would be able to hold prices steady——for the time being. That’s not an investment many firms can make, though, and the combination of existing tariffs and the explosive ones threatened has already gouged the industry. “Companies can’t go to market with the same confidence level now,” says Lombardo. “This is already affecting staffing and marketing decisions.”

You might think that domestic wine producers might see opportunity in Europe’s peril. It stands to reason that if an investor forgoes that La Tâche, he or she will look to Napa to fill its place. Not so, say winemakers here; that’s short-term thinking. Off the top, our tariffs would hardly go unanswered. The EU would likely respond in kind, a tit-for-tat that would hurt everybody. Beyond that, the trickle-down through our own wine trade network would be devastating: Jobs would be lost across the board, from importers and wholesalers to restaurants and retailers. And that’s the infrastructure our own producers also rely upon. Lombardo doesn’t mince words. “It could affect the entire economy,” he says.

After the uncomfortable suspense last week, the administration did confirm that it has agreed to delay the 100 percent slap through 2020. Call it a punt, but there’s time at least to talk (the digital tax being the crux of the matter). “It’s not ideal, but we’re not panicked,” says Lombardo. Partly because the Wilson Daniels portfolio consists of 35 percent to 40 percent domestic producers, he still expects a strong 2020.

All bets are off, though, if cool heads don’t prevail, and the 100 percent tariff becomes a reality at the end of the year. Consider this a great time to send objections through channels to Washington.