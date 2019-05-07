Two New Bottles of Wine that Look as Good as They Taste

Buy It for the Art: Château Mouton Rothschild 2016

It seems nobody can outdo Rothschild—which has worked with everyone from Miró to Picasso to create one-of-a-kind labels—and the château’s upcoming 2016 release featuring the work of William Kentridge is no exception. The South African artist has depicted a series of carousing silhouettes inspired by characters from the great masters, from Titian to Matisse, to exuberantly traverse the top of the label. Given Kentridge’s collectibility, you’ll be tempted to keep the bottle even after you’ve poured the last drop of wine—which is pretty masterful itself, with intense fruit and spice aromas, a rich texture and balanced tannins. (Available at Chateau Mouton Rothschild, $699.)

Buy It for the Wine: Amuse Bouche 2016 Red Blend, Napa Valley

Winemaker Heidi Barrett (of Screaming Eagle fame) is a double threat when it comes to producing excellent wines in beautiful bottles. Her Amuse Bouche has commissioned over the years everyone from Wayne Thiebaud to Jacques Pépin, but for her new 2016 Merlot blend, Barrett, a commercial artist herself, did the honors, painting an image of the very vines that produced the vintage for the label. The wine is a work of art on its own, refreshingly full-bodied and brimming with fruit and spice. Though you’ll likely toss the bottle once it’s empty, not to worry: Members who purchase six bottles will receive a signed lithograph of Barrett’s A Secret Vineyard. (Available at Amuse Bouche Wine, $225.)