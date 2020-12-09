This Robotic Wine Cellar Comes With a Virtual AI Sommelier to Help You Choose the Right Bottle

In the smart-home era, it was only a matter of time before artificial intelligence infiltrated your wine collection. Now, one startup aims to deliver on that inevitability with a robotically powered wine cellar that comes complete with a virtual sommelier.

WineCab’s WineWall applies 21st-century smart home technology to showcase your wine collection—and help you choose the right bottle for any occasion. Think of it as an upscale vending machine that can present you with a chilled Dom Pérignon on command.

At the heart of the setup is a seven-axis, high-speed robotic arm that loads, scans and dispenses wines, while three cameras track its movement. WineCab says this is the first time such robotic technology has been introduced into a residential setting, and it’s further enhanced by facial-recognition software that identifies users and environmental controls that keep your bottles at the correct temperature and humidity. The WineWall is also fitted with motion sensors is to safeguard your bottles.

Just as impressively, WineWall also serves as a virtual somm. This integrated AI system can identify up to 600,000 vintages by label and help you with food and wine pairings. It can also store your ratings and comments and make suggestions based on a question and answer format. Should I crack that ‘78 Bordeaux with steak? (The answer is obviously yes.) This innovative tech distinguishes WineWall from anything else on the market and earned it a spot in our Ultimate Gift Guide.

The robotic cellar doesn’t look too shabby, either. Designed for serious wine collectors, each model is built to each individual’s specifications by skilled artisans and craftsmen. You can pick from an endless array of custom cabinetry and finishes, including rich wood, metal trims and interior wallpapers. You can even opt for personalized engravings.

The WineWall is currently offered in a small freestanding form for those who literally want a wine vending machine. There are also decidedly more dramatic 11-foot​ and ​15-foot​ models that basically cover an entire wall. Fair warning, they’re not cheap. The base model is priced at $179,000, while the large 15-foot wall will set you back $249,900.

Check out more photos of the WineWall below: